The CW as we know it is coming to an end. The network may continue after its acquisition by Nexstar, but it won’t look like the one we know and love. The CW’s new parent company has indicated it plans to target an older demographic and signaled as much by canceling many of the network’s existing shows and announcing that carryover of shows from the previous regime would be minimal. Nexstar also may not extend its partnership with Paramount and Warner Bros., which could render the “C” (for CBS) and “W” (for Warners) obsolete.

And so we prepare to say a slow goodbye to the soapy teen dramas, the DC superhero series, and the fun genre fare that has defined the network since its inception in 2006. The CW aired some of the most hilarious, outrageous, “did they really just do that?” moments in broadcast television history; and to celebrate the end of an era, here are a few of The A.V. Club’s favorites from the last 16 years. Say it with us: The CW is dead. Long live the CW.