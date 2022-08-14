Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, August 14 to Thursday, August 18. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

Better Call Saul (AMC, Monday, 9 p.m., series finale)

Official Season 6 Trailer | Better Call Saul

After six tremendous seasons (and a Breaking Bad run, of course), Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) is finally bidding adieu. We’ll find out how his story ends—miserably, let’s assume—in the Better Call Saul series finale. Hopefully, the episode also checks in one last time with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) and how things turned out for her in Florida after the most recent trip to Albuquerque. The A.V. Club will recap the hour and run a roundtable breakdown of the finale.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Disney+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Official Trailer | She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Disney+

We’ll say goodbye to one TV lawyer only to make room for another. Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law centers on Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), who only wants to do her job, but a blood transfusion accidentally turns her into a superhero. The show also stars Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Ginger Gonzaga, with featured appearances by Mark Ruffalo as Bruce (a.k.a. Hulk), Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Tim Roth as Abomination. The A.V. Club will recap episodes weekly.

Hidden gems

Tales Of The Walking Dead (AMC+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m.)

TWD SDCC Trailer: Tales of the Walking Dead | New Series Premieres August 14

No one asked for another Walking Dead spin-off, but here we are. The franchise has to live up to its undying vibe, right? Tales Of The Walking Dead is an episodic anthology series with new and existing characters within the universe. The cast includes Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Jillian Bell, Olivia Munn, Jessie T. Usher, Daniella Pineda, and Poppy Liu.

Selena + Chef (HBO Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



Selena + Chef Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Unscripted series Selena + Chef follows singer and Only Murders In The Building star Selena Gomez, who tackles a new cuisine with a professional chef in each episode, donating $10,000 to the charity of their choice. Season four will welcome guests like Rachael Ray, Gordon Ramsay, and Priya Krishna.

The Undeclared War (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)



The Undeclared War | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Peter Kominsky’s British crime thriller The Undeclared War arrives in the U.S. via Peacock. The show is set in a post-pandemic 2024 as the U.K.’s upcoming general election is heating up because it involves the first Black Conservative prime minister. Meanwhile, a leading team of analysts at spy agency GCHQ must attempt to ward off a cyber-attack on the country’s electoral system. Hannah Khalique-Brown, Simon Pegg, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers co-star.

More good stuff

Legacy: The True Story Of The LA Lakers (Hulu, Monday, 12:01 a.m.)

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers | Official Trailer | Hulu

If you’re missing HBO’s Winning Time, Hulu has got you covered. Director Antoine Fuqua’s Legacy: The True Story Of The LA Lakers offers interviews with Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Rob Lowe, and others about the rise of the beloved basketball team.

Deepa & Anoop (Netflix, Monday, 3:01 a.m.)



Deepa & Anoop NEW SERIES Trailer | Netflix Jr

Created by Munjal Shroff and co-produced by Mattel, this animated kids’ series follows the adventures of 7-year-old Deepa and her best friend, a color-changing baby elephant named Anoop. The music-driven show will feature a Bollywood number in each of its 11 half-hour episodes.

Leonardo (The CW, Tuesday, 8 p.m.)



Leonardo | Sacrifice | Season Trailer | The CW

The eight-parter Leonardo is set against the backdrop of Renaissance-era Italy and explores the secrets and drama behind the life of the famed painter and inventor Leonardo da Vinci (Poldark’s Aidan Turner). Keep an eye out for The A.V. Club’s review on the site this week.

Can’t miss recaps

Westworld (HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m., season four finale)

Industry (HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, Tuesday, 10 p.m.)

The Rehearsal (HBO, Friday, 11 p.m.)

Ending soon

Evil (Paramount+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m., season three finale)

P-Valley (Starz, Sunday, 10 p.m., season two finale)

Love Island: UK (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m., season eight finale)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season two finale)