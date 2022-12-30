Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, December 30, to Sunday, January 1. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Slow Horses ends (for now)

Slow Horses — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Spy drama Slow Horses’ finale airs just in time to boast about how the show aired two seasons in 2022. The sophomore run follows Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) and his team of misfits as they race against time to stop Cold War secrets from emerging and threatening national security. The episode recap will be up on The A.V. Club this Friday. And don’t worry, Slow Horses is already renewed for two more seasons.

2. Noah Baumbach’s White Noise is here

White Noise | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Netflix is teaming up with Noah Baumbach once more after Marriage Story and The Meyerowitz Stories. After a limited theatrical release in November, White Noise will finally debut on the streaming platform. The film, based on Don DeLillo’s novel of the same name, stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Jodie-Turner Smith, and Chloe Fineman. It follows college professor Jack Gladney and his family’s turmoil after their comfortable suburban life is upended when they’re forced to evacuate because of a nearby chemical leak. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

It’s always admirable when a filmmaker makes a bolder choice and expands their horizon. For Noah Baumbach, such a venture leads to a familiar place; the nuances of family strife remain his artistic sweet spot

3. Netflix adds to its K-drama slate with The Glory

The Glory | Official Trailer | Netflix [ENG SUB]

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Written by Descendents Of The Sun’s Kim Eun Sook, The Glory is an eight-part revenge drama about Moon Dong Eun, whose dream of becoming an architect is shattered after a violent attack by her bullies. Years later, she plots her vengeance when their paths unexpectedly collide.

4. Watch a Lizzo concert from the comfort of your couch

Lizzo: Live in Concert | Official Trailer | HBO Max

HBO Max, Saturday, 3:01 a.m.: What better way to end 2022 than spend it watching Lizzo perform? The award-winning singer’s concert movie was filmed during her Special tour this year. She’ll be joined by The Big Grrrls, and guests Cardi B, SZA, and Missy Elliott.

5. Brace yourselves for many New Year’s Eve countdowns

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2023 Promo

ABC, Saturday, 8 p.m.: In keeping up with tradition, ABC will air Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with host Ryan Seacrest, who will be joined by Billy Porter, Liza Koshy, and Ciara, among others. The performers include Halle Bailey, Ben Platt, and AJ & Aly, who will help count down to midnight from an unbelievably cold and crowded Times Square. But that’s not all. NBC is bringing back a Miley Cyrus-hosted New Year’s countdown, airing from 10:30 p.m. ET. This year, Cyrus will be joined by Dolly Parton. And CBS will also host live event from Nashville to help cross us over to 2023.

6. A new true-crime docuseries, Manifesto Of A Serial Killer

PRESS - Manifesto of a Serial Killer

Oxygen, Sunday, 7 p.m.: Airing three episodes back-to-back, Manifesto Of A Serial Killer is a complex story of how a documentary filmmaker stumbled on a terrifying tale that began in 1984 with the disappearance of San Francisco resident Paul Cosner. As investigators searched for him, they discovered serial killer Leonard Lake’s cabin, where they find Lake’s recorded manifesto among buried human remains.