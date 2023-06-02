Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, June 2, to Sunday, June 4. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Brace yourself for whatever The Idol is about to deliver

The Idol (HBO) Trailer HD - The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp HBO series

HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.: Whether it’s surprisingly good or unsurprisingly terrible, one thing is certain: The Idol will be the next big Sunday TV show. Euphoria’s Sam Levinson teams up with The Weeknd for this controversial drama about a pop star who gets embroiled with a cult leader while trying to regain her fame. The cast also includes Lily Rose-Depp, Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Hari Nef, Troye Sivan, and Hank Azaria. The A.V. Club will recap the drama weekly.

2. Manifest will try to wrap up its loose ends in season four

Manifest | Final Episodes | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Manifest started as NBC’s Lost-esque hopeful network drama about a missing plane’s survivors, but it will end as a Netflix series striving to answer a million burning questions. Sounds about right, huh? The series will bid farewell—yes, Netflix split season four into two halves—with 10 outings to hopefully provide some closure.



3. Go Searching For Soul Food in this docuseries

Searching for Soul Food | Official Trailer | Hulu

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: As part of its collaboration with Onyx Collective to promote creators and artists of color, Hulu drops the food docuseries Searching For Soul Food. Celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds discovers the soul food, stories, and traditions of people around the world, including Italy, Peru, Jamaica, Oklahoma, and South Africa. Strap in.

4. Shooting Stars takes off

Shooting Stars | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Peacock, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Based on Buzz Bissinger’s book of the same name, Shooting Stars is a coming-of-age sports film about LeBron James’ childhood. The film follows a teenage James along with three of his closest friends as they set out to achieve ambitious career goals. The biopic’s cast includes Marquis Mookie Cook, Algee Smith, Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin, Dermot Mulroney, Wood Harris, and Natalie Paul.

5. Netflix releases an intriguing thriller, Scoop



Scoop | Official Trailer | Hansal Mehta, Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Harman Baweja

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: The Indian courtroom thriller Scoop is based on a real story about prominent crime reporter Jagruti Pathak (Karishma Tanna), who becomes the main suspect in the murder of another reporter and has to defend herself as the public becomes obsessed with the case.

6. Take a well-deserved break thanks to With Love season two

With Love Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: TV has been kind of intense lately thanks to Succession, Barry, and Yellowjackets. Prime Video has a balm in the name of With Love, which returns for its second season. Gloria Calderón Kellett’s dramedy follows the Diaz family across various holidays throughout the year as siblings Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Jr. (Mark Indelicato) attempt to find romance with their respective partners.