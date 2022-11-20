Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, November 20, to Thursday, November 24. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m., series finale)

The Walking Dead: Series Finale Official Promo

It’s finally happening: The Walking Dead is ending after 11 seasons. The post-apocalyptic drama will wrap up with a series finale that’s appropriately titled “Rest In Peace.” Since its 2010 debut, TWD’s once-massive viewership and critical acclaim have fluctuated, especially as leading actors’ started departing the show. But don’t worry, much like the zombies at its center, the TWD universe isn’t dying yet. There are already ongoing spin-offs, and we’ll revisit Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in next year’s Dead City. Meanwhile, Norman Reedus will reprise Daryl in his own show, which is set in France.

Welcome To Chippendales (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Welcome to Chippendales | Official Trailer | Hulu

Welcome To Chippendales is a limited true-crime series created by Robert Siegel (Pam And Tommy) charting the rise and downfall of entrepreneur Somen “Steve” Banerjee. The Indian American immigrant founded the successful male strip club franchise Chippendales, which gained national traction in the ’80s and ’90s. However, Banerjee was later involved in the murder plot of his business partner, Emmy-winner Nick De Noia. Kumail Nanjiani and Murray Bartlett will portray Banerjee and De Noia, respectively, and Annaleigh Ashford, Juliette Lewis, Andrew Rannells, and Robin de Jesús round out the ensemble. The A.V. Club will recap the show weekly, starting with its two-episode premiere.

Wednesday (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Wednesday Addams | Official Trailer | Netflix

Wednesday follows the iconic character Wednesday Addams’ coming-of-age at Nevermore Academy. Jenna Ortega is set to portray the titular lead as she gets involved in a supernatural slasher adventure. The impressive cast includes Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Fred Armisen, Riki Lindhome, and Emma Myers. Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci—who played Wednesday in The Addams Family movies—will also make an appearance. Keep an eye out for The A.V. Club’s review this week.

Hidden gems

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+, Sunday, 8 p.m.)

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium | Official Trailer | Disney+

Beloved Grammy-winning artist Elton John performs in North America for the final time at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium, and Disney+ is capturing it all for you to view from the comfort of your couch. Catch John as he’s joined by Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, and Kiki Dee during the live three-hour concert.

Our Universe (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)



Our Universe | Official Trailer | Netflix

Morgan Freeman narrates the six-part docuseries Our Universe, which blends wildlife footage with eye-popping cosmic special effects. The goal is to present a dramatized look at the forces that created our solar system as well as intimate shots of the most charismatic animals which inhabit—you guessed it—our planet.

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would | Official Trailer | Netflix

Trevor Noah is leaving his late-night show on Comedy Central next month, but before that he’s returning to Netflix. The comedian’s third stand-up special, titled “I Wish You Would,” was filmed in Toronto and features, among other things, Noah impersonating Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.

More good stuff

Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin (Peacock, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Bumper in Berlin | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Of course, TV has found a way to extend the Pitch Perfect movies to fit into a six-episode season. Bumper In Berlin follows Adam DeVine’s Bumper Allen as he moves from the U.S. to Germany after going viral there, hoping to kickstart his music career. He’ll be joined by Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland, as well as Jameela Jamil and Flula Borg.



Love, Lizzo (HBO Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Love, Lizzo | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Doug Pray (The Defiant Ones) directs the documentary Love, Lizzo, which tracks the inspirational story of singer-songwriter Lizzo, from her humble beginnings and her status as a pop superstar.

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Criminal Minds: Evolution | Official Trailer | Paramount+

Criminal Minds, a TV drama that ended after 15 seasons in 2020, is already getting a revival two years later, because why not? Criminal Minds: Evolution brings almost the entire team back for a 10-episode season so that the members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit can track down and dismantle a network of serial killers that was built during the pandemic. Check out The A.V. Club’s review next week.

Can’t miss recaps

