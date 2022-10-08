The Walking Dead is ending—can you believe it?—with its 11th season in November. However, much like its central zombies, this franchise isn’t easy to kill. AMC’s long-running drama is getting multiple spin-offs of various beloved TWD protagonists, including Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Maggie, and Negan. At the New York Comic Con send-off panel for TWD, producer Scott M. Gimple shed some insight into these upcoming shows.

For starters, AMC revealed new first-look photos of Maggie (Lauren Coha n) and Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) show, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City. Spoiler alert: Who would’ve thought that when Negan entered TWD at the end of season six and bashed Glenn (Steven Yeun) to death with his barbed baseball bat, he would be paired with Glenn’s wife Maggie for a spin-off? That’s what redemption arcs are for, I suppose.

While TWD has redeemed Negan to an extent, Morgan and Coha n acknowledged the unlikely friendship. Coha n told audiences that Dead City finds Maggie and Negan dealing with a fear that goes beyond the history of their relationship. They reach an apocalyptic New York City for a new set of adventures, dealing with “some horrible people” and “some great people,” Morgan added. Also expect zip lines and walkers, obviously.

Dead City is currently filming in New Jersey, and in AMC’s images, it sure looks like their attempt to provide a version of 2022's gritty The Batman. If you don’t believe me, check it out for yourself:

The six-part Dead City will explore Maggie and Negan embarking on a secret mission in New York City, where the island of Manhattan is severed from the rest of the world. The cast includes Gaiu s Charles, Karina Ortiz, Zeljko Ivanek, Mahina Napoleo n, and Jonathan Higginbotham.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere on AMC in April 2023.