Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, October 15 to Thursday, October 19. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]



The biggies

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim, Sunday, 11 p.m.)

Rick and Morty | Season 7 Official Trailer | adult swim

Rick And Morty returns with Dan Harmon at the helm after his co-creator, Justin Roiland, was let go from the Adult Swim comedy earlier this year. There’s still secrecy about who is voicing the titular characters in Roiland’s absence, but the season opener is expected to reveal the mystery. Season seven consists of 10 new episodes, with Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammar, and Sarah Chalke coming back.

Advertisement

Neon (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Neon | Official Trailer | Netflix

Primo’s Shea Serrano produces Netflix’s Neon, a musical dramedy about three friends who hope to make it big in the reggaeton world. Once they relocate to Miami, they discover that it’s not easy navigate the complexities of the music industry. Neon’s cast includes Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza, and Courtney Taylor. Look for The A.V. Club’s review this week.

Advertisement

Hidden gems

The Devil On Trial (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)



THE DEVIL ON TRIAL | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix’s latest true crime endeavor, The Devil On Trial, unpacks the odd case of 19-year-old Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who became the inspiration for The Conjuring films. In 1981, she killed her older landlord in Connecticut and claimed she was influenced by demonic forces. The documentary chronicles the tragic events, and the followup probe by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Advertisement

Crush (Paramount+, Tuesday, 9 p.m.)

Crush | Official Trailer | Paramount+

The two-part docuseries Crush digs into a tragic 2022 event in Seoul, South Korea, when more than 100,000 young partygoers were trapped in a narrow alleyway. The series features interviews with American soldiers, survivors, and the relatives of those who were killed during the catastrophe.

Advertisement

Navajo Police: Class 57 (HBO, Tuesday, 9 p.m.)



Navajo Police: Class 57 | Official Trailer | HBO

Kahlil Hudson, Alex Jablonski, and David Nordstrom co-direct the three-episode docuseries Navajo Police: Class 57, which follows a year in the lives of recruits at the Navajo Police Training Academy.

Advertisement

More good stuff

The Insurrectionist Next Door (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

The Insurrectionist Next Door | Official Trailer | HBO

Directed by Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra, The Insurrectionist Next Door sits down with some of the people who stormed the Capitol on January 6. Through conversations, Pelosi tries to uncover their motivations, to determine if they still believe the election was stolen, and to examine the political divide in the country.

Advertisement

Living For The Dead (Hulu, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Living for the Dead | Official Trailer | Hulu

Kristen Stewart (!) narrates Living For The Dead, a reality series from the minds behind Queer Eye. In this show, five fabulous LGBTQ+ ghost hunters explore famous haunted locations across the country, hoping to help the living by “healing the dead.”

Advertisement

Can’t miss recaps

The Morning Show (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)



Our Flag Means Death (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Loki (Disney+, Thursday, 9 p.m.)

Gen V (Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

The Great British Bake Off (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

Arriving now

Pantheon (AMC+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m., season two premiere)

Billy The Kid (MGM+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m., season two premiere)

World On Fire (PBS, Sunday, 9 p.m., season two premiere)

FBoy Island (The CW, Monday, 8 p.m., season three premiere)

Wolf Like Me (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season two premiere)

Ending soon

The Gold (Paramount+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m., season one finale)

American Horror Story: Delicate (FX, Wednesday, 10 p.m., season 12 fall finale)