After taking a few years off due to… you know, the bad stuff going on that made the whole concept seem as pointless and silly as it tends to be, the Washington D.C. press and the politicians they cover finally got back together this weekend for another installment of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The evening was, as usual, a lot of mutual back-patting and faux self-deprecation from both halves of the press/politics divide, and while the event has occasionally been a Big Deal (like the all-too-believable theory that some jokes from Seth Meyers inspired a certain someone to destroy the world), this year was more about having some laughs.

Advertisement

Most of those laughs came from host Trevor Noah, who opened his monologue with a bit about how dan gerous the whole thing was and how even Dr. Fauci didn’t want to attend. He later made a rare good joke about the slap at the Oscars, saying it’s dangerous to do c omedy these days and how he was concerned that he might make a really mean joke about former Mouth Of Sauron Kellyanne Conway (or words, not Noah’s) and her husband would rush on to the stage to … thank him. Good stuff!

But while Noah made some COVID jokes, President Joe Biden made a much better one (as pointed out by Vulture) when he pointed out that everyone in attendance was both vaccinated and boosted, and if anyone at home wanted to know how to do that, they should reach out to their “favorite Fox News reporter” because “they’re all here, vaccinated and boosted, all of them.” Zing!

Noah also wasn’t the only funny person to get some time at the dinner. As we heard last week, soon-to-be-unemployed talk show host James Corden had a pre-taped bit where he tried to do various White House jobs. Billy Eichner also took one minute out of his day to film a pre-taped bit of his own, celebrating the good work of entertainment journalists.