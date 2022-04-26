Hollywood is full of bad people who have no right to ever work in show business again, but it also has a lot of people who aren’t necessarily bad but we still wouldn’t mind getting a break from. Maybe a permanent break.

Anyway, Variety says that James Corden (somewhat secretly) pre-taped a comedy segment for Sunday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner based on his popular (?) “Take A Break” segment from The Late Late Show. You can see an example of the sort of thing this involves in this commercial—err, comedy show segment—where Corden goes to a place where normal people work and tries to do their jobs.

It’s a little patronizing when we’re talking about Walmart (how silly is it to imagine someone working at a Walmart?!), but the White House Correspondents’ Dinner version will involve Corden filling in for Washington D.C. people doing stuff in the White House, including the Oval Office. What’s that? Some guy from a TV show in the Oval Office even though he has no business being there? What is this… THE YEARS 2016-2020??? Thank you, thank you! (We’re auditioning for next year’s Correspondents’ Dinner. Cross your fingers!)

Now, while James Corden doing his James Corden thing is fine, whatever, another comedy person will be doing his much more appealing thing there as well: That same Variety story says Billy Eichner also pre-taped some kind of “sketch” for the dinner that was produced by Funny Or Die, and though we know nothing about it, we’re going to guess that it will be a lot of fun and it will involve Billy Eichner screaming at people.

You may say “but that’s what he always does,” to which we’ll respond: Billy On The Street ended in 2017, so it’s been a long time since we got to see him screaming at people. We’re ready for it, we’re hungry for it, and we’re willing to watch the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to get it.