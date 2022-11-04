We’re only one episode into season two of The White Lotus and we’re already invested in a (mostly) new cast of characters and the sumptuous Italian setting. Just like that, we’ve moved on from piña coladas to Aperol spritzes. Armond who? Shane what? We’ve got no-nonsense resort manager Valentina (the wonderful Sabrina Impacciatore) and Theo James stripping down to his nethers in full view of Aubrey Plaza. What a way to kick things off. As we look forward to the second episode, we’re already starting to wonder how things will unravel over the course of the season, because we know they will. We’ve already addressed the big question of who will die by the end, but there’s still plenty left to speculate about. Here are some of the burning questions we’re pondering heading into episode two.
What’s up with Cameron stripping down while Harper was in the room?
One of the most talked-about scenes in the premiere was the one in which Cameron changes into his swim trunks as Harper watches from the bathroom mirror. Along with Harper, we got an eyeful of Cameron’s junk, which was not insubstantial (although apparently we almost saw a whole lot more). So far Theo James hasn’t said whether a prosthetic was involved or not, leaving fans to their own speculation. He did suggest that the meaning of the scene will become clearer later in the season. It could be explained away as a misunderstanding, since she was in the bathroom and he didn’t expect her to look. Or did he? How will Harper interpret it? And will she share this moment of weirdness with her husband? Lastly, we have to ask, is there any more surprise nudity in store?
Are Cameron and Daphne really as happy as they seem?
Even before the hotel room incident, Harper had her doubts about Cameron and Daphne. After witnessing them being touchy-feely on the boat to the resort, she tells Ethan it’s “performative.” Is she really that perceptive or does she want it to be true because she has doubts about her own relationship? Harper’s feelings towards their traveling companions are complicated. In some ways she feels smugly superior to them, passing judgment on their voting and TV viewing habits. But she’s also intimidated and resentful. How dare they sleep soundly without Ambien with everything that’s going on in the world! They seem to have a perfect life of wealth and privilege, a stable home life with kids and the freedom to travel the world without a care beyond some lost luggage. How can these people possibly deserve all that? They must be secretly miserable. We’ll have to wait and see if Harper’s initial assessment holds true—just because it comes from a place of insecurity doesn’t mean she’s wrong.
Is Tanya’s husband after her money?
When Tanya met Greg in Hawaii last season and it looked like they might take things in a romantic direction, she laid it all out for him—the “core of the onion,” as she called it. Despite her neediness, her insecurity, her mommy issues, and her insistence that he get out while he could, he stuck around to have sex with her. After that, though, he started acting a little sketchy. He didn’t return her texts, took secretive phone calls, and revealed that he had some mysterious illness that could kill him at any moment. The illness seems to have gone away now that they’re married, but the other behavior continues. She’s so far gone and attention-starved that she barely registers his insults about her weight, and actually takes it as a compliment when he uses “swamp crotch” as an excuse to get out of sex. We’re not sure how much the Bureau of Land Management pays, but Tanya is loaded and that imbalance is hard to ignore. What is Greg hiding?
Will we see Dominic’s wife this season?
In case you were wondering—yes, that was Laura Dern’s voice on the phone as Dominic Di Grasso’s very pissed-off wife in the first episode. Dern previously worked with The White Lotus creator Mike White on the HBO show Enlightened, so she was probably an easy get for the uncredited role. So far we’ve only heard her voice long distance, but in a recent post on Instagram, Michael Imperioli seemed to hint that she might return. “Although (so far) she has only been heard on the phone and not seen,” he wrote, “her performance is a standout among many great ones in the White Lotus troupe.” If you take the local myth of the teste di moro as a parable about the consequences of infidelity, that puts Dominic pretty high on the list of potential casualties of the season. Does this mean we’ll actually get to see Dominic’s scorned wife on screen at some point? And will she get her revenge like the woman in the story?
Is romance in the air for Albie and Portia?
It’s always interesting when storylines cross in The White Lotus, and Albie and Portia exist at the nexus between his family woes and her mess of a boss. They also happen to be the two characters we disliked the least after the season premiere (which isn’t saying much, but still). They seem like they’d be a good escape for each other. Did we see sparks ignite during that initial pool meeting? Thankfully Albie doesn’t seem to have inherited the womanizing tendencies of the men in his family, and Portia did mention she was hoping to score while on this trip. Can these two crazy kids bridge the Stanford/Chico State divide and find a way to make it work? Even if it is just a temporary holiday fling, we can’t help but root for them.
