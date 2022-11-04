Is Tanya’s husband after her money?

When Tanya met Greg in Hawaii last season and it looked like they might take things in a romantic direction, she laid it all out for him—the “core of the onion,” as she called it. Despite her neediness, her insecurity, her mommy issues, and her insistence that he get out while he could, he stuck around to have sex with her. After that, though, he started acting a little sketchy. He didn’t return her texts, took secretive phone calls, and revealed that he had some mysterious illness that could kill him at any moment. The illness seems to have gone away now that they’re married, but the other behavior continues. She’s so far gone and attention-starved that she barely registers his insults about her weight, and actually takes it as a compliment when he uses “swamp crotch” as an excuse to get out of sex. We’re not sure how much the Bureau of Land Management pays, but Tanya is loaded and that imbalance is hard to ignore. What is Greg hiding?