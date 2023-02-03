The Sarah Michelle Gellar Revival Tour continues to pay dividends this week, as the Wolf Pack star—and, y’know, TV legend—continues to drop fascinating tidbits about her long career in the industry. Today, that includes a recent appearance where she talked about 2002's Scooby-Doo, directed by James Gunn—and specifically a “steamy” kiss between her character and Linda Cardellini’s Velma that was cut from the film, along with other supposedly “adult” material.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Deleted Moments From the Scooby-Doo Movie

“There was a steamy kiss,” Gellar said on Bravo’s What What Happens Live this week. “It got cut. There was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut. I feel like the world wants to see it. I don’t know where it is.”

Gunn has talked quite a bit in the past about the film himself, revealing that in the original draft of the script, Velma was an out lesbian, but that continual pressure from the studio forced him to walk such material back. (Here’s Gunn in 2020, responding to then-recent news that Velma would actually be allowed to be gay in a mainstream Scooby-Doo project: “The studio just kept watering it down and watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) and finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”)

In addition to the Daphne-Velma kiss, Gellar also revealed another more risque line that was cut from the film: Her character telling Fred, played by Gellar’s husband Freddie Prinze, Jr., that “That ascot makes you look gay!” “I think that was the reason I signed onto the movie,” Gellar added, noting the ways the film changed in between the script and its final version. “It’s something everyone’s thought for a long time. There’s always been an implication about Fred being interested in both parties. It all got cut.”

Advertisement

[via Variety]