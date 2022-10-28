The Real Housewives shows aren’t strictly competitions, but every fan knows that when it’s all said and done, every season has winners—and losers. It’s fun (and usually accurate) to imagine that all of these ladies are playing their own personal Game Of Thrones. But they can’t all be Cersei, and for every Margaery, there’s a Ned Stark head on a spike, or, heaven forbid, a Reek.
This season of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, which came to an end on October 26, was no different, and while some of the ladies did come out ahead, it was bad for a lot of them. So where did Kyle, Lisa, Garcelle, Dorit, and all the rest land this season? Well ...