9. Diana Jenkins

Diana lost this season. This is the easiest ranking of the year. It’s hard to even recall a good moment from Diana this time around, and she doesn’t even seem all that interested in playing the game. She doesn’t stay with the other ladies on cast trips and only showed up to the reunion, virtually, for a quick appearance. In the Housewives rulebook, skipping the reunion doesn’t usually spell good things for a cast member’s future on the series (unless it’s because they’re in rehab, which usually spells great things for their future).



That’s not to mention her off-screen controversy, which happened to finally be addressed during the first episode of the reunion. It’s been suggested that she had something to do with the deluge of racist comments that Garcelle’s son Jax received on Instagram after his mother butted heads with Diana on the show. (It must be added that Diana has vehemently denied any suggestion of this and has filed a lawsuit to get to the bottom of the attacks.) If there is any justice in the world, Diana will go down as a one-season wonder.