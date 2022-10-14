Hail Holy Queen Whoopi Goldberg, who has blessed us with some Joyful, Joyful updates on Sister Act 3. The Disney+ project, a collaboration with Tyler Perry, was confirmed back in 2020, but as Whoopi says on a new episode of Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God, “it takes everything a very long time.”

“We should get the script by the end of this month, and hopefully, you know, we’ll get it together and get it done sooner rather than later,” she shares. The EGOT winner also teases her personal dream cast for the film: “I’m gonna ask Keke to come. You know, I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come. I want everybody!”

That includes “the girl with the chest,” whose name she forgot momentarily but, with some prompting from Charlamagne, turned out to be Nicki Minaj. Controversies are not being accounted for in this casting: “I want as many people who want to have some fun because I really, desperately need to have some fun,” Goldberg says, speaking for all of us.

Certainly, a legend like Goldberg could attract any talent she wants to an iconic franchise like Sister Act, but some of the actors cited have already expressed interest. For example, Lizzo pledged her fandom in 2019 by paying homage to Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit during her VMAs performance of “Juice.”

Lizzo - “Juice” LIVE | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Meanwhile, Keke Palmer has been literally petitioning for a role for years now. During a 2021 appearance on The View, Palmer said, “Now Whoopi, I gotta shoot my shot, like I did with Issa [Rae for a role in Insecure] a little bit ago. I heard that Tyler Perry is doing Sister Act 3 and I just want you to know I’m available for the job. Any job. I mean, you ain’t got to say nothing now, you know, I’ll send you an email or something. Just let know if you need me.” (“I already brought it up,” Goldberg replied.)

Keke Palmer Explains The Origin Of Character Lady Miss Jacqueline | The View

Just recently, the Nope star continued her campaign on Twitter by reposting a fan-made poster that featured her name alongside Goldberg’s and Bette Midler’s. “God bless y’all for this manifestation over my life. @WaltDisneyCo, this is what they asked for I’m just here to relay,” she captioned the tweet. It seems her manifestation is closer to reality every day!