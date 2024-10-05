We have been spared Amazon's Who's The Boss? revival Amazon has decided not to go forward with a Who's The Boss? revival that both Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano were attached to

The TV Reboot Gods are not merciful, as a rule. Scent even the slightest hint of weakness in the television-viewing public—some tiny trace of potentially monetizable nostalgia—and they’ll fly like very large, very rich mosquitos, jamming their throbbing proboscis into the necks of their victims, extracting the fluids, and then regurgitating them as some new “revived!” TV show. We must note, then, with gratitude and fear in our hearts, when they relent, as they have tonight: Amazon has spared us a Who’s The Boss? reboot.

This is per THR, which reports that the series, which had original stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano attached, now won’t go forward at Amazon’s Freevee service. Thus were we all spared the haunting sounds of “Angela” carrying through the night—Judith Light had never been attached, presumably because she’s been pleasantly busy over the last few years—as well as endless reminders of that one episode of Community that Stephen Tobolowsky was in. The series would have starred Milano as an adult version of her character Samantha from the original show, now a single mother living in the same house she grew up in. (And now we’re going to be sitting here for the rest of the evening, wondering how she would have gotten possession of it; Tony and Angela, despite embarking on a romance in the final season, never married, but presumably this would have been covered in a pilot we’ll now never see.) (It’s possible this was also addressed in one of the 93 Who’s The Boss? pieces we found with a cursory search of fanfiction site A03, including one that promises to be based on “the lyrics of Taylor Swift.” The human mind is a beautiful thing.)

Who’s The Boss? wasn’t the only show Amazon un-ordered tonight; the streamer/global megacorp also revealed that it won’t be moving forward with a Bosch spin-off focused on the character played by Jamie Hector; the show’s other spin-off, focused on Maggie Q, is still technically in the works.