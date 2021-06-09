B.K. Cannon, Nick Frost and Allison Tolman in Why Women Kill Photo : Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

Haunted houses, obviously, are intended to be scary. The vampire’s lair, the supervillain’s cave—you know what you’re in for. Which is why some of the masters of suspense—from Alfred Hitchcock in Shadow Of A Doubt to David Lynch in Blue Velvet—have found great success by juxtaposing unspeakable acts against the sunny climes of idealistic suburbia, friendly small towns. Isn’t evil even more horrifying when it shows up where it’s least expected? Marc Cherry’s settings are so storybook-idealistic, that Bertram and Alma’s lovely home in Why Women Kill successfully belies the horrific acts that are taking place right outside of it. And the benevolence of B ertram, wi th hi s l ove for all the animals in his practice, makes his misguided efforts toward th e ending of human life all the more devastating.

Advertisement

Another favorite theme of the masters is that anyone can be capable of evil. Allison Tolman’s Alma is a thoroughly likable character, but faced with the chance to enter the Elysium Park Garden Club, as well as a public scandal that woul d completely dissolve her carefully crafted life, she decides to help Be rtam cover up the death of the snoopy Mrs. Yost (Ro ndi Reed, we hardly knew ye) instead of calling the police like the responsible citizen she so recently was. In doing so, Alma discovers a savvy intellect and practical planning aptitude: setting up Mrs. Yost on a fake vacation cover story , posing as Mrs. Yost herself so the neighbors will see her take off on her trip (the stylistic slow- mo of Alma’s fake departu re was really well done) , pushing her neighbor’s car into the lake. But because they’re amateur criminals (well, kind of, in Bertram’s case), mistakes are bound to be made, even beyond Alma leaving her purse in the car. B umping into her old flame at the roadside restaurant will most certainly come back to bite Alma, as it places her and Bertram on the trail of the crime scene. And the car may eventually be recovered, but the body is elsewhere, and there’s no way that the authorities won’t find that incredibly suspicious even if they do search in the mountains, as Alma suggested . But there was a clever, poignant plot twist when Alma said that she couldn’t turn back th e clock, and then did just that when she walked into the restaurant and ran into Tom Madison, the lost qua rterback from her past.

Tolman and Nick Frost are such winning performers that it’s easy to get caught up in Alma and Bertram’s rapidly unraveling plight, even as a successful way out of this for both of them seems more and more unlike l y. As J ack Davenport’s narrator wisely notes, the heightened anxiety of their lives now also has the advantage of making Alma’s existence more “vibrant.” The B plots can only pale in comparison. Regina and Catheri ne’s rivalry continues unabated, although there was a nice moment when it almost looked l ike Regina had won Catherine over t o her side , only to discover just the opposite. Scooter continues to be such a bland character that I am at a loss as to why Ri ta an d Dee even bother to tussle over him, let alone hire the same pri vate detective .

At least Dee, w hen faced with seeing Scooter and Rita toge ther, garnered enough strength to give him the boot. There was also an insight ful revelation into why Dee wound up with Scooter in th e first place (and why Alma married Ber tram, after getting rejected by Tom) , that her mother basically told her just to t ake what she coul d get. At least Dee still was abl e to ask Vern for a drink: Are we supposed to disce rn t hat he turned her down because of his legs, presumably from a w ar injury?

So there are lots of questions left to be answered in this season’s remaining seven episodes of Why Women Kill, with enough witty dialogue (see below) and suspenseful tension to keep us tuned in. Th at last sho t of the manicured hand of Mrs. Yost’s corpse sticking out through the flowers was a master stroke, though. Hi tchc ock and Lynch would most certainly approve.

Stray observations

H ow can Scooter and Ri ta go out to dinner in p ublic? Also, Rita’s plan makes little sense: If Carlo is comatose, how coul d he still disinher it Catherine ?

Great Rita line about her husband: “I tried to love him but I couldn’t. Because he ’s, well, you k now: awful.”

And Alma’s about her current situation: “ This is n’t our second ho neymoon. It’ s our first crime spree.”

Classic Scooter: “I have never met this woman. Dee, go home.”

This was a bit harsh though: “You cheated on me with that?”

But this was a love l y turn of dark humor deli vere d by J ack Davenport: “The woman who spent twenty years down on her flowers would now spend eternity looking up at them.”

Favorite Frock: Alma’s right, that is one stun ning periwinkle-blue suit.