Wicked is that girl at the weekend box office Wicked and Gladiator led the biggest pre-Thanksgiving box office since the pandemic.

It’s not quite Barbenheimer, but this year’s pink-and-black portmanteau, Glicked, still made some magic at the box office. After some dire weeks led by titles like Venom: The Last Dance and Red One, Wicked proved that—when it comes to ticket sales—it really is very shrewd to be a very very popular theater property with huge names in the leading roles and a completely inescapable advertising push. The Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande-led adaptation flew into the running with a massive $114 million opening. The film also conjured up an additional $50.2 million internationally, easily clearing the bar for most successful Broadway opening ever (via Deadline). The title was previously held by Les Misérables with $103 million internationally in its first weekend.

Gladiator II didn’t do badly for itself in the arena either. Ridley Scott’s sword-and-sandal sequel fought to an impressive $55.5 million, which Deadline notes is the biggest-ever opening for a November R-rated film. (The previous title-holder on that one was 8 Mile in 2002.)

These aren’t Barbenheimer numbers, but it’s possible that nothing will ever be totally comparable to that phenomenon again—it’s hard to beat the more organic, community-driven event. (Take note, lookalike contests two through infinity.) Barbie and Oppenheimer brought in a combined $235.5 million last year while Glicked’s (domestic) count is $169.5 million. Still, movie theaters have a lot to rejoicify about. According to the trade, this is the biggest pre-Thanksgiving weekend “hands down” since the pandemic, and is only subject to grow once Moana 2 sails into the mix on Wednesday. Now that’s something to sing about.

You can check out the full top 10, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, below:

Wicked, $114,000,000

Gladiator II, $55,500,000Red One, $13,285,603

Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin., $5,120,013

Venom: The Last Dance, $4,000,000

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, $3,500,000

Heretic, $2,233,198

The Wild Robot, $2,000,000

Smile 2, $1,110,000

A Real Pain, $1,109,000