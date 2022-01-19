The newest batch of Saturday Night Live hosts and musical guests have been announced. On January 22, SNL alum Will Forte will host with musical guest Måneskin. Then, on January 29, Willem Dafoe will host, with musical guest Katy Perry.

SNL released a promo video for Forte’s appearance with clips of some of his most iconic sketches and desk bits, including ( this writer’s personal favorite), Jon Bovi, the reverse cover band, and MacGruber. The MacGruber sequel series premiered on Peacock in December. Forte joined SNL in 2002 and left the show in 2010. He has never hosted before.

This week’s musical guest, Måneskin, rose to fame when they won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, representing Italy. The band was briefly embroiled in controversy when it looked like they might have been doing drugs on camera during the show, but their names were ultimately cleared. After the song contest, their 2017 track“Beggin’” became a hit in America. They won the contest with their song “Zitti e buoni.”



Meanwhile, Dafoe is coming off his extremely fun turn in the blockbuster hit Spider-man: No Way Home, where he reprised his role as Norman Osborn, a.k.a. the Green Goblin. Dafoe will also be hosting SNL for the very first time. Hopefully some of the SNL writers saw The Lighthouse and can give us the the nightmarish mermaid sex sketch we deserve.

Katy Perry has been busy with her new Las Vegas residency, Play, which began at the end of December. The show immediately made a buzz online when footage of Perry singing with a poop that rose out of a giant toilet hit the internet. Hopefully she brings some of her extremely chaotic set with her to the SNL stage. Perry was the SNL musical guest once before, in a 2010 episode hosted by Amy Poehler.