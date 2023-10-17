Jada Pinkett Smith has been on a news-making rampage lately while promoting her new memoir Worthy, with the most interesting revelation in it being that her and ostensible husband Will Smith have been separated for many years—which is to say that Jada Pinkett Smith was not really his “wife” when he told Chris Rock to keep his “wife’s name” out of his fucking mouth. So why did he say that? Why did he get so mad that he slapped Chris Rock? Jada Pinkett Smith has tried to explain what the hell the whole thing was about in subsequent media appearances, but it remains weird and unclear.

One could easily make the case that this isn’t really anyone’s business, and they can live their lives however they want, but she’s the one putting out a memoir and he’s the one who walked up to Chris Rock and slapped him on live television. So it seems fair to question the motivations behind all of this. And now we might actually get a chance to hear from both Will and Jada, since she revealed during an appearance on Extra that the two of them have been “talking about writing a book together” that they’re going to call Don’t Try This At Home.

Variety says she brought up something similar on the School Of Greatness podcast, saying that they’ve “been through so much” together and that hearing about “the process” that Will is “going through right now” would be “so helpful to so many men.” And that might be totally true! Men could always use advice. They’re largely stupid. But, at the same time, how common is… anything that the two of them have ever gone through ever?

This specific situation they’re in has never happened to anyone else, where a couple is together for decades, they quietly get separated but stay together publicly, then one of them hits a famous comedian in the face for insulting the other one while misrepresenting their relationship in a way that will only be meaningful to the two of them because nobody else knows the reality of their situation. But they were two famous people with complex life stories even before that, so what kind of insights into maintaining a relationship can regular people hope to get from them? And it’s questions like that that make this Don’t Try This At Home book seem even more interesting! In other words, we hope they do write it and we’d like to read it.