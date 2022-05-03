Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler has commented on his brother and longtime band member Will Butler’s departure from the group after nearly 20 years. According to Win, there’s no bad blood between these brothers.

“I love Will,” Win tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, per Consequence. “He’s my only brother and he’s always had interests that transcend music. I think that he sort of followed his big brother into this band. It was his first job. He’s got three young children, and [my wife] Regine and I are able to bring our child on the road. But I think that if I wasn’t, there’s things way more important than music.”

“My brother has his own path… I think that there’s things other than music that he has interest in,” Win continues. “But I think fundamentally you only have one chance to raise your family and to kind of have a life with your family. I think it’s very, extremely understandable. I’m proud of him for doing his own thing.”

Will announced his exit from the band earlier this year, following the announcement of the group’s new album, titled WE.

“I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete,” Will wrote at the time. “There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.”

As for Win, the chances of him leaving the band are slim to none.

“The whole band is my family and there’s family you’re born with, and family that you choose,” he says. “I think sometimes the family you choose can be just as big a thing, because it’s love and life, all that shit, it’s not a straight line. I’m not really scared of any of it. I feel really grateful to be able to play still and to be able to do shows. It was really dark not having access to that for me. This band is my life so there’s no out for me, fortunately.”

Arcade Fire’s WE arrives on May 6. The band is set to play Saturday Night Live this weekend.