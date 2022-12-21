Who does Henry Cavill work for? This a strange question to ask about a guy who played Superman, Geralt of Rivia, and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. With so many iconic characters under his belt, the last two months of career politicking left him out of one job, then out of another one. Now that Cavill is heading to Warhammer 40k, the producers of Witcher still have another season of the show to sell. Thankfully, the people that make Witcher haven’t abandoned the project and are pretty generous in the face of such a shake-up.



Speaking to EW, showrunner Lauren Hissrich explained how Geralt’s character would grow this season and what it means for the show in the future. Hissrich even goes as far as to call the Cavill’s final season a “heroic sendoff.”



“Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri,” Hissrich said. “And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that. Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement.”

Last month, the Cavill quit his hit Netflix series The Witcher to pursue a return of his Superman. Black Adam kicked off a two-month-long victory lap for Cavill in the DC Universe, making good on that changing of the hierarchy of power business that the Rock was so taken with. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. Discovery did that without him and named James Gunn and Peter Safran the heads of DC Studios. Gunn and Safran set forth wiping the slate clean on the Snyder Verse, including, we found out yesterday, Black Adam. Most embarrassingly for Cavill, who announced his return to the big blue suit in October, the actor had to retract his announcement.

Meanwhile, everyone’s favorite Hemsworth, Liam, will take over for Cavill on Witcher. So while this is probably a stressful time for the Cavill household, at least the Hemsworths are picking up wins. Considering that Liam’s brother has been running around with the Avengers for a decade, it must be relieving to have a franchise on which Liam can hang his hat.