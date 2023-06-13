Following what is, seemingly, the only path directors have for turning filmmaking into a career, Oscar-winner Sarah Polley is reportedly in talks with Disney about directing yet another “live-action” remake. Hoping to depress the hell out of kids who live in ignorance that their parents and everyone they know will one day perish from this earth, Polley is in discussions for a Bambi remake, reports Deadline.

Like the unrelenting thrust of nature pushing Bambi into adolescence as his loved ones wither and die, this cycle of Disney remakes continues unperturbed by the somewhat disappointing box office of the remake in theaters, The Little Mermaid—it’s doing fine, just not Lion King money. With the studio’s stockpile of animated classics sitting in the Disney Vault, not being remade, we can finally see what it looks like when a pack of hunters, one of which is presumably played by James Corden or Lin Manuel Miranda, shoots and kills a “photorealistic” deer for the benefit of Bambi’s growth. Though Deadline also reported that sources say Kacey Musgraves will provide music for the movie, so maybe that’ll soften the blow to the intended audience for this thing, children.

But before we hit the streets and demand that Sarah Polley be allowed to make a movie about anything that doesn’t require CGI characters sucking the magic from Bambi, we feel compelled to report that these are still early talks. The remake first landed on our desks way back in January of 2020 when, Jesus, anything felt possible, and we still didn’t want a Bambi remake. And as we reported last time, in classic Disney fashion, it should be noted that talks started up again after the Disney film’s source material, the Austrian novel Bambi, A Life In The Woods, entered the U.S. public domain on January 1, 2022. With the copyright expired, the door also opens for Bambi horror film á la Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey, which—surprise—is also in the works. Is it so hard to leave this poor deer alone?