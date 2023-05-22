Live-Action Moana - Official Announcement | The Rock

Announced, but moving slowly: Hercules, and Aladdin projects

After tackling Aladdin in 2019 (which made Disney literally a billion dollars), director Guy Ritchie signed onto another Disney remake, a live-action version of Hercules. We don’t yet have any other details about the project other than it will be co-produced by Joe and Anthony Russo (who directed a couple of little superhero movies you may have heard of, among other things) through their production company, AGBO. In an interview with Variety in 2022, Joe Russo said that the film would be a musical, just like its animated counterpart, and will be updated for an audience used to watching content on TikTok. He described it as “a little bit more experimental in tone, a little bit more experimental in execution.”

As for Ritchie’s Aladdin, there are a couple of related projects that could be moving forward in the near future. A sequel film was announced back in 2020, re-teaming Ritchie and returning cast members Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and, yes, Will Smith. We’re not sure if Smith as a wisecracking genie plays the same now as it did in 2019, but the current status of the project is unclear, so it might not matter. An Aladdin spin-off based on the minor character of Prince Anders, a rejected suitor to Princess Jasmine, was also announced, with Billy Magnussen reprising the role. As of 2022, Magnussen was still involved in the project and revealed in an interview with Screen Rant that rewrites were ongoing. There’s been no further news on that front since.

Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders in Aladdin
Photo: Disney
Finally, in the “maybe we’ll see it someday” category, we have The Hunchback Of Notre Dame, based on the 1996 animated feature. We first heard about the remake in 2019, but it didn’t seem to be going anywhere until recently. There have been conflicting reports that an update is imminent, including from producer Josh Gad, who played Olaf in Frozen as well as LeFou in the live-action Beauty And The Beast film. After reposting a fan-made poster on Instagram which listed him in the cast, Gad had to correct the record for hopeful fans. “Love that you guys all want this,” he wrote. “We do to [sic]! The script is one of the best I have read and hopefully the powers that be will see this love and let us make the live action adaptation the original animated film deserves. But for now, again, this is just a fan cast!!!” Screenwriter David Henry Hwang was previously working on the script, with David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, and Don Hahn joining Gad on the producing team. There’s no director currently attached.

We have no idea: Cruella? Robin Hood? Bambi?

There have been plenty of other projects announced by Disney that don’t seem to be going anywhere, but we thought we should mention them all the same. A Cruella sequel has been rumored, from writers Craig Gillespie and Tony McNamara, but there’s currently no start date or any further information on the production. Likewise, a long-rumored update of Disney’s anthropomorphic Robin Hood from 1973, to be directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada for Disney+, seems to be stalled out. Even Chris Evans commenting that he’d love to play the lead character hasn’t moved the needle much on that one. Other films that have been in and out the remake conversation in recent years include Bambi, The Aristocats, and The Princess And The Frog.

There’s also a potential The Sword In The Stone remake on the horizon from director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and Game Of Thrones producer Bryan Cogman. Since the 2018 announcement, Cogman moved on to House Of The Dragon, then departed after one season, so maybe he’ll be able to come back to Robin Hood once the strike is over. As long as Disney seems determined to churn out these adaptations, we can at least hope that the talent behind them brings something new and interesting to the table.