DC fans were surprised earlier this week when The Hollywood Reporter dropped the news that a third Wonder Woman movie would not be happening. Following DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn tweeting about the “fractious environment” and “unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” more details are starting to emerge about the decision.



The Wrap has reported that director and co-writer Patty Jenkins stepped away from the project after clashing with studio brass over her treatment for Wonder Woman 3. Warner Bros. Film Group co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy turned down the proposed story and asked Jenkins to take things in a different direction. Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran were not involved with the decision, but agreed with it.

According to one of The Wrap’s sources, the Monster director declined to reconfigure her pitch and wanted De Luca and Abdy to “know that they were wrong, that they didn’t understand her, didn’t understand the character, didn’t understand character arcs and didn’t understand what Jenkins was trying to do.” She reportedly sent De Luca an email that included a link to the Wikipedia page for “character arc” and was also uninterested in having further conversations with Gunn and Safran.

The report also details that Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 was previously on the list of projects that “nobody was going to mess with” as DC Studios shifts gears into creating a shared universe. Other such titles are Matt Reeves’ sequel to The Batman, Ta-Nehisi Coates’ and J.J. Abrams’ Superman, and Joker: Folie À Deux.

Per The Wrap, Warner Bros. hopes that Gal Gadot will continue to play Wonder Woman, though the studio has yet to approach her about moving forward without Jenkins. Earlier this week, ahead of the Hollywood Reporter article, the actor took to Twitter to promise a “next chapter” for the character.