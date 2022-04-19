Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are joining forces for a U.S. co-headlining tour. With 25 dates lined up across the states, the tour kicks off August 30 in St. Louis, MO.

Pulling its name from Nas’ Illmatic track, the tour is called “N.Y. State Of Mind.” However, f olks were quick to point out that, despite the name of the tour, the hip-hop legends will not be playing anywhere in New York.

Now, it’s here we have to question the conditions and limits surrounding what it means to be in a “N.Y. State Of Mind.” Can you be in a “N.Y. State Of Mind” anywhere? Or it a place you can only reach within New York’s state limits? Furthermore, is there a possibility that you can only be in a “N.Y. State Of Mind” outside of the New York metropolitan era? Never mind the nitty gritty details, if you want to see Wu-Tang and Nas this year, have fun in Jersey.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State Of Mind” Tour Dates:

08/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

09/02 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/03 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/08 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

09/09 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

09/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

09/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

09/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

09/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/25 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/02 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl