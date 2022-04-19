Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are joining forces for a U.S. co-headlining tour. With 25 dates lined up across the states, the tour kicks off August 30 in St. Louis, MO.
Pulling its name from Nas’ Illmatic track, the tour is called “N.Y. State Of Mind.” However, folks were quick to point out that, despite the name of the tour, the hip-hop legends will not be playing anywhere in New York.
Now, it’s here we have to question the conditions and limits surrounding what it means to be in a “N.Y. State Of Mind.” Can you be in a “N.Y. State Of Mind” anywhere? Or it a place you can only reach within New York’s state limits? Furthermore, is there a possibility that you can only be in a “N.Y. State Of Mind” outside of the New York metropolitan era? Never mind the nitty gritty details, if you want to see Wu-Tang and Nas this year, have fun in Jersey.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State Of Mind” Tour Dates:
08/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
09/02 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/03 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/08 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
09/09 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
09/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
09/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
09/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
09/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/25 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/02 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl