Finally, The Library of Congress recognizes the motto, “Cash rules everything around me,” as a piece of American history that deserves to be preserved for future generations. That’s right, Wu-Tang Clan’s pivotal debut album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) will be joining A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory in The Library of Congress’ National Registry right beside 25 other recordings.

Along with the two signature rap albums, Queen’s “ Bohemian Rhapsody” and Journey’s “ Don’t Stop Believin’ ’” will be added to the National Registry’s archives for 2022, making classic rock aficionados everywhere happy.



Ricky Martin’s 1999 time capsule hit “ Livin’ La Vida Loca” is also being brought in, as is Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy- winning album Nick Of Time. Just one year after its 20th anniversary, Alicia Keys’ debut album Songs In A Minor will additionally be preserved by the Library of Congress.

For non- musical recordings, the list of inductees is pretty wide-ranging. WTF With Marc Maron’s episode with guest Robin Williams is joined by all of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Presidential speeches, the World War II VE Day radio tribute On A Note Of Triumph, and WNYC’s broadcast for the day of 9/11.

Since 2002, the Library of Congress has worked with the National Recording Preservation Board and members of the public to nominate recordings for preservation. Based on their “cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage,” 25 applicants are given the honor of being archived within the National Registry. The program was created to “ensure the survival, conservation, and increased public availability of America’s sound recording heritage,” according to the Library of Congress’ website.

Last year’s selections included iconic pieces of music like Labelle’s French-infused single “ Lady Marmalade ,” Janet Jackson’s pivotal Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, and Israel Kamakawiwo’ole’s “ Somewhere Over The Rainbow”

You can see the full list of inductees here.