But when it comes to plot, so much hinges on misunderstandings and coincidences. Not one but two crushes are instigated by truly cringey sex dreams. The unfolding mystery of the relationship between Kitty and Yuri’s mothers, who were both students at KISS in the ’90s, sometimes feels like a plot from a different show. And yet, by the end of episode five, it starts to come together and you can feel the Han magic kicking in. There are a lot of balls in the air, and when they all land in the finale, you realize XO, Kitty is primed for a better, richer, more interesting season two. With all the wheel spinning the show does in its first half, we just wish it hadn’t taken so long to get there.

XO, Kitty premieres May 18 on Netflix