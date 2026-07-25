Move over, John Wick—there's a new Baba Yaga in town
The Vampire Lestat's Noah Reid goes searching for Hudson Williams in the trailer for Yaga, a Crave original that will stream on AMC+ this October.Carrie-Anne Moss in Yaga (Photo: Crave/Christopher Lawrence)
AMC’s updates out of SDCC 2026 show that the network is sticking with otherworldly beings, having just renewed Interview With The Vampire for a fourth season, which will center on the mighty Akasha (the equally mighty Sheila Atim). Today, AMC shared the first global look at Yaga, a new mystery thriller starring Carrie-Anne Moss, Noah Reid, Clark Backo, and Heated Rivalry‘s Hudson Williams that reimagines the myth of Baba Yaga (who, we are obligated to note, is usually depicted as a woman in stories, though the John Wick franchise decided to put a different spin on things).
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