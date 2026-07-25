Move over, John Wick—there's a new Baba Yaga in town

AMC’s updates out of SDCC 2026 show that the network is sticking with otherworldly beings, having just renewed Interview With The Vampire for a fourth season, which will center on the mighty Akasha (the equally mighty Sheila Atim). Today, AMC shared the first global look at Yaga, a new mystery thriller starring Carrie-Anne Moss, Noah Reid, Clark Backo, and Heated Rivalry‘s Hudson Williams that reimagines the myth of Baba Yaga (who, we are obligated to note, is usually depicted as a woman in stories, though the John Wick franchise decided to put a different spin on things).

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The series comes from showrunner and writer Kat Sandler, who has adapted her own hit play. Yaga follows a private investigator, Rapp (The Vampire Lestat and Schitt’s Creek‘s Noah Reid), who shakes up a small coastal town when looking into the disappearance of local scion Henry Park (Williams, who, funnily enough, does look like Keanu Reeves a.k.a John Wick). Rapp butts heads with the local detective ends up partnered with (Venom: The Last Dance‘s Clark Backo) and has sexy run-ins (we assume) with a hot professor with a penchant for younger men played by Carrie-Anne Moss (these Reeves/Wick connections keep writing themselves). That’s to say nothing of the “labyrinth of enigmatic suspects, secret lives, and ancient magic” Rapp is drawn into by the mythical Baba Yaga.

Like Heated Rivalry, Yaga is a Crave Original; it was acquired by AMC Global Media for distribution in the U.S. The show’s cast also includes Sheila McCarthy, Megan Follows, Ezra Franky, Patrick Gilmore, Katharine Isabelle, Hiro Kanagawa, Emilija Baranac, Georgia Acken Anisa Harris, and Sam Krochmal. The eight-episode half-hour drama premieres this October.