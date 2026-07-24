Interview With The Vampire scores well-deserved season 4 renewal

It bodes well for Interview With The Vampire that less than a week after its season three finale, AMC has already renewed it for a fourth season. The stellar Anne Rice adaptation, which rebranded to The Vampire Lestat for its most recent run, will continue to tell the story of the immortal lovers Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) with one exciting update: Akasha’s (Sheila Atim) full-throttle arrival.
At the show’s San Diego Comic Con panel on July 24, AMC confirmed that season four will focus on Akasha, one of the very first vampires. In season three, Akasha briefly appeared in a flashback revealing how Lestat took care of her for 20 years and drank her blood. And now, after centuries of deep slumber, she rises again, courtesy of rockstar Lestat’s original music. We may not have heard “Make More” just yet or seen the infamous concert where Akasha makes her grand entrance, but clearly the song did its job. Atim will be a prominent part of the next round, which is aptly titled Anne Rice‘s Queen Of The Damned.
In discussing the show’s future with The A.V. Club, series creator Rolin Jones noted that, “My guess is, anybody who thinks The Vampire Lestat the book is incomplete right now, we’re halfway there. There’s a lot of stuff that happened off-screen that will probably be revisited [in season four].” He also added that behind the scenes, Jones and the writers’ room have been thinking about Akasha-related ideas the entire time, which led to finally introducing her all-too-briefly in season three. “We wanted you guys to get a taste of what energy is coming in next. There are suggestions in the first scene itself about this whole new kind of power that is coming in, and it’s embodied in Akasha.”
For those unaware, Rice’s Queen Of The Damned novel takes place after Akasha awakens, moved by Lestat’s musical performances, and decides to take control of the world by killing all the dudes and turning it into a matriarchal utopia. However, as hinted in the finale, it leads to a global catastrophe that Lestat may or may not have accidentally caused. For season four, Jones will hand over showrunning duties to producer/writer Hannah Moscovitch.
The show will hopefully continue to expand on the romance between vampires Armand (Assad Zaman) and Daniel (Eric Bogosian), although it remains to be seen how Delainey Hayles’ Claudia comes back. Anne Rice’s Queen Of The Damned is expected to bow out in 2028. And to tide us over, AMC has released a brief teaser of Akasha because, well, she is the answer: