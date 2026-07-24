Interview With The Vampire scores well-deserved season 4 renewal Get ready for Anne Rice's Queen Of The Damned with Sheila Atim's Akasha on the throne.

It bodes well for Interview With The Vampire that less than a week after its season three finale, AMC has already renewed it for a fourth season. The stellar Anne Rice adaptation, which rebranded to The Vampire Lestat for its most recent run, will continue to tell the story of the immortal lovers Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) with one exciting update: Akasha’s (Sheila Atim) full-throttle arrival.

At the show’s San Diego Comic Con panel on July 24, AMC confirmed that season four will focus on Akasha, one of the very first vampires. In season three, Akasha briefly appeared in a flashback revealing how Lestat took care of her for 20 years and drank her blood. And now, after centuries of deep slumber, she rises again, courtesy of rockstar Lestat’s original music. We may not have heard “Make More” just yet or seen the infamous concert where Akasha makes her grand entrance, but clearly the song did its job. Atim will be a prominent part of the next round, which is aptly titled Anne Rice‘s Queen Of The Damned.