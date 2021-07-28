Every week, it seems, a new property goes on sale that includes architectural and interior decorating choices that defy all conventional wisdom. After a number of mannequin-filled nightmare homes and houses that come with working jail cells and piles of Girls Gone Wild DVDs and mystery bathtubs, we allowed ourselves to believe we’d seen it all. But then we learned about the sprawling Washington home that includes a 19th century ghost town in its yard.

Located just outside of Seattle, 21802 State Route 9 SE is the ideal purchase for anyone who can’t decide whether they’d prefer to live in a dilapidated old town or a rural mansion—and who has $1.8 million to spend on their refusal to choose between the two options. The house itself is a large but relatively mundane (and pretty gaudy) structure with a log cabin theme, 3 bedrooms, and 5 bathrooms. There’s a nice little footbridge over a creek and views onto the surrounding forest. The listing tells us there’s even a Costco close by.

None of that truly matters, though, because the property’s most notable feature is “an authentic 1800s Western Town” in its yard. Described as the transplanted remains of “the town of Silvana,” an old-timey set of store fronts sits at the end of a little path that the realtor explains “can be used for wine tasting, events, artist studio, work, or play space.”

Boing Boing learned a bit more about how this came to be. Apparently, Silvana’s bones were moved across the state in the 1960s so that the original owners could enjoy having the (definitely haunted) “original jail, grocery, saloon, and barbershop” nearby for whenever they needed to have their sideburns puffed, their drunkards jailed, or locate a good backdrop for revolver duels.



At $1.8 million, the property’s outside the price range of a lot of people, but it could be a perfect place for deep-pocketed space cowboy Jeff Bezos to hitch up his horses and lay down his weary head after a long day of rootin’ tootin’ union bustin’ and dick-ship ridin’.



