9 burning questions before Yellowjackets season 2

After just one season, Showtime’s Yellowjackets has crafted a mystery with a downright irresistible hook. In 1996, a chartered plane carrying a girl s’ soccer team headed to nationals crashes in the Canadian wilderness, leaving a smattering of survivors and a whole lot of carnage in its wake. After 18 months, some of those survivors get rescued; 20 years later, those who remain are tight-lipped about what actually happened to them out there—and what happened to those unlucky (lucky?) people who didn’t come home. Sound gory, freaky, and feminine mystique-y? It absolutely is.

Series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have previously discussed having a roughly five-season game plan, and the sheer heft of the buildup thus far indicates there’s enough meat on Yellowjackets’ bones to carry the kind of lengthy series arc that all but feels like a relic of days past. And there are plenty of urgent questions about the series’ upcoming second season, which premieres March 24. So gather around the fire, give a quick thanks to the wilderness, and join The A.V. Club as we tear into the most pressing queries still left unanswered, from Adam’s real identity to “dead cabin guy” to those purple-suited kidnappers. Buzz, buzz, buzz.