A nation of fathers breathed a sigh of relief today, clutching their beloved Civil War books and REO Speedwagon CDs a little less tightly to their chests : Yellowstone persists.

This is per People, which got confirmation from the show’s cast at its fifth-season premiere in New York City last night that series co-creator Tyler Sheridan is hard at work on a new season of the modern Western show, with star Cole Hauser straight-up saying, “It’s not the last season.”

This is not entirely surprising, in so far as the series remains, not just the biggest show on Paramount Network—the schedule of which is otherwise dominated by four separate Ink Master shows and a variety of programs in which Professional Loud Man Jon Taffer yells at you to fix your bar/ marriage —but on all of cable, where it posts numbers that had previously only been seen in the heyday of The Walking Dead. Kevin Costner, and all those expansive shots of Montana skyline, might not be cheap, but the chances that Paramount was going to let this particular galloping golden goose go seemed pretty low.

While on the red carpet, Hauser—who plays tough-as-nails ranch foreman Spur Saddleback Rip Wheeler on the series—also talked about how Sheridan regularly sends the series stars to “cowboy boot camp ” ( which is, tragically, not a camp for cowboy boots) , between seasons to shore up their riding and lassoing skills, saying that there’s been more of an emphasis on allowing actors to do their own stunts on the most recent season.

Yellowstone now sits at the center of an increasingly wide universe of spin-off shows, mostly aimed at driving fans over to Paramount+: There’s 1883, set in 1883 , which stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, and which already aired one full season ; 1923, set in 1923, which will star Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford; and 6666, which is, annoyingly, not set in 6666, when the SPACE COWS RULE , but will instead take place in the present day at a ranch that just has that address.

Yellowstone’s fifth season premieres on Paramount on Sunday, November 13.