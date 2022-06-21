Taylor Sheridan’s newest Yellowstone prequel, previously titled 1932, will now go even further back in the Dutton family history. The Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-led series will now be called 1923 and it will take place in the new titular year, Variety reports.

According to the new logline, per Variety, 1923 will follow the Dutton family as they struggle through prohibition, drought, and cattle theft, eking out survival in the midst of Montana’s great depression. The series will also tie in the final years of World War I, which ended in 1918.

The new addition to the Yellowstone universe will pick up after existing prequel 1883, which follows yet another, earlier generation of Duttons in the titular year. 1883 wrapped up its first season at the end of February.

Advertisement

1883 stars real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as Margaret and James Dutton, a frontier-era couple navigating the wildest era of the West. In the A.V. Club’s review, Terry Terrones called 1883 “a raw, brutal, and riveting portrayal of what traveling w est might truly have been like” in his A- review of the series.

Yellowstone’s soaring network success has spawned an extensive universe, and 1923 is one of two new shows set to join the ranks. While 1923 will stream on Paramount+, another new series titled 6666 and following a different (and presumably more sinister) western ranch will air on the Paramount network.

Like Yellowstone and 1883, the Oscar-nominated Sheridan will helm 1923, also serving as executive producer alongside John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. In addition to expanding the Dutton family’s western empire, Sheridan has also been working on a host of new series for Paramount+, including the Sylvester Stallone-led mob drama Tulsa King and Zoe Saldana’s Lioness.

1923 will be available for streaming starting this December.