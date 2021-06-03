Photo : Richard Cartwright / ABC

At least one thing’s for sure on Grey’s Anatomy, the series that will forever provoke the perennial comment, “Is that sho w still on?” No t only is that show still on, it wrapped up its seventeenth season tonight and has its eyes on number 18. Ellen Pompeo, as well as James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson, the three remaining members from the original cas t , all netted salary bumps to keep them on the seri es; according to The Hollywood Reporter, Pompeo is now the highest paid actress in prime-time television.

So no matter how many f reak accidents she’s endured, no matter how close to death she may come (this season, she got COVID), no matter how many dea d people she may hang out with (this season, it was lot), rest assured that Meredith Grey is never going anywhere on this show. She’s still got the voiceover, she’s got a new job bossing around young interns , she even has a festering flirtation with an Irish guy going. Meredith Grey and her namesake series are here to stay.

Reviews Grey's Anatomy Reviews Grey's Anatomy "Someone Saved My Life Tonight" B- B- "Someone Saved My Life Tonight" Season 17 Episode 17

Since it’s been aroun d for so long, Grey’s l ikes to throw some cutesy narrative twists at its audience when possible, like tonight’ s wayback machine to Se p te m be r 2020. Which apparently is where we last left the cast, since M eredith was still recovering, and Maggie and Winston were just about to get married. ( Try not to thi nk about the math too much; it’ll m ake your head hurt.) Apparently this was a good way to fast-forward us toward the vaccine and Maggie and Winston’s second wedding ceremony , where people coul d congregate outside without masks, and Meredit h and T eddy coul d be fully recovered from the virus to go perform that double-lung transpl ant on Girly .

The other down side about Grey’s being around for so long is that when it’s not skewing its timelines toward i ts own specific logic-defying calendar, you can see the rest of the stuff coming a mile away. Linc and Ameli a don’t want the same things, which means that they’re going to break up, like Cristina and O wen broke up, and Amelia and Owen broke up (why are the men on this show so domestic-minded? )

G uess what pair does want the same thing: Linc and Jo. The newly dubbed “best friends” are bound to hook up next season in Jo’s fancy new apartment. If you don’t see that com ing, not only have you never seen this show before, you may never have watched television before.

But then, there are the thin gs that Grey’s still does so well, that keeps som e diehard fans, anyway, com ing back to a series now nearly old enough to vote. It’s always been smart about casting, and was wise to grab Caterina Scorsone after the d emise of Private Practice. Amelia’s status as an addict has rarely been more poign ant than this episode, when she talks about how hard it i s to stay sober in such an extremely successful time. Ri chard’s alcoholic hi story is also vital to the DNA of the show, so it was nice to see the two bonding after a meeting (and viewing the transition from online Zoom recovery meeting to actually being ab le to attend in person) .

Every once in a while, Grey’s just hits you with a real-life relationship zi nger, and here Ri chard offered his welcome advice to Amelia, ta lking about how for addicts, just getting sober isn’t going to automatically fix everything. Am elia and Linc , like l y, were never going to work out, and Richard urges her to “give yourself p erm ission for it no t to work.” It’s th ose moments, that tap into the show ’s long hi story, that hi ghlight th e connection between characters, with dialogue that sounds almost li ke real life but better, that will lik el y keep Grey’s a round for decades , until it’ s just zapped directly into all of our heads.

T hat’s why Amelia knows that she can’t accept Linc ’s propo sal, even with her nieces and nephew at the ready. But like we said, cheer up, Linc ! Because yo u’re about to hook up with Jo in .02 seconds.

Grey’s gets the joke about the show’s longevity, about the extremely high body count of the staff at Gre y Sloan Memorial H ospital (memorial is right) , of Meredith Grey’s m any dances with death. When Bailey urges her to stick to Richard’ s teaching tradi tions , Meredith tri es to make the case f or creating her own traditions, to prepare f or the day when Ri chard’s not around any more, or Bailey, or even herself: “One day I’m going to die,” she tells Bailey, even though we all know that’s not true. Grey’s underlines the stamina of Meredith—and the series— by having Girly wake up from her double-lung transplant, the COVID complications survivor that Meredith’s been rooting for all along. Meredith Grey’s last line of the season is no accident: “ I’m still here.”

Stray o bservations

I love how every once in a while on thi s show, some character has a light bulb go off and will suddenly remember, “I’ m rich!” like Jo did this episode.

Related to that: Does his character purchasing Jo’s shares that mean Greg Germ ann is not off of th is show? B ecause I thought he was. But Jesse Williams popped up tonight too, so who knows.

Anybody else get pissed when Mer edith bl ew off her clap- out a fe w weeks ago? Glad she finally got hers tonight.

Thanks for stopping by the Grey’s finale e ve rybody! Maybe we’ll come back in t he fal l to see what this show coul d possibly pull in th e season 18 opener .