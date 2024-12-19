New year, new You (on Netflix) In 2025 Joe Goldberg is returning to New York, where he'll be "haunted by the ghosts of his past."

Looks like 2025 will be the end of the line for ol’ Joe Goldberg. After the London-set fourth season in 2023, the popular serial killer series was renewed for a final season at Netflix. It’s been mostly quiet on the You front since then, but on Thursday the streamer confirmed the show will return next year for an “epic” finale in which Joe (Penn Badgley) “returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

Badgley previously teased at the Tudum Global Fan Event that there are “loose ends” from previous seasons that might resurface. Could it be former love interest Marienne (Tati Gabrielle)? The Conrads (Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle)? Dr. Nicky (John Stamos)? Or even Ellie (Jenna Ortega)? (Honestly, Jenna Ortega seems too big for You now, but she is still part of the Netflix family, so who knows.) Only time will tell.

We do, however, know who the main cast of You‘s fifth season will be. Joe is coming home with his new wife Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), and he’ll be introduced to her family. That includes her “snarky yet loyal” brother Teddy (Griffin Matthews) and twin sisters Raegan, the CFO of the family business, and Maddie, a “thrice-divorced socialite” (both twins are played by Anna Camp). Meanwhile, Madeline Brewer plays Bronte, an “enigmatic and free-spirited playwright” and employee of Joe’s new bookstore “who makes Joe reconsider his new life.” (We all know how that story goes.) The new cast also includes Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis, Nava Mau, and the actor b.

For the fifth season, creator Sera Gamble passed showrunning duties over to Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo. “Every season they manage to find new space to make it interesting and relevant,” Penn Badgley previously told Tudum. “And this season, I think somehow coming back to where it started allowed for it to just become grounded in the way that it needs to also have this kind of spectacular finish.”