Say hello to the new Manhattan elite. Screenshot : HBO Max / Youtube

Hello Upper East Siders, your official date of reckoning has been set. All these years later, there must be plenty of fresh new secrets to spill. Following yesterday’s text invitation, HBO Max divulged the reboot officially premieres on July 8. The big reveal was accompanied by the first teaser trailer.

Advertisement

The teaser features all of the new cast members, including Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith, representing the fresh faces of the Upper East Side. Kristen Bell returns as Gossip Girl’s iconic voice saying, “You’ve gotten so comfortable, thinking you’re in control...”

The new series hopes to reflect how social media –and New York City–has changed since the original show ended in 2012, in the early days of Twitter and Instagram. A new generation of scandalous New York private school teens will be introduced to further social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website shut down. This also means a revived mystery around the identity of Gossip Girl, and please let it not be class outsider Dan Humphrey this time. Only time will tell for these poor rich souls, XOXO.