Your watch will never end if you win Game Of Thrones: The Complete Collection

Game Of Thrones’ final season was not without its rough patches, this is true. But now that Brienne’s book has been closed and peace once again reigns over our Twitter feeds, don’t you miss getting your weekly Thrones fix? Just a little bit? If you still can’t quit the series—maybe you got a “Mother Of Dragons” tattoo in 2017 so now you’re all in, or maybe you never got around to recording that Red Wedding reaction video—then HBO Home Entertainment has something to ease your withdrawal: Game Of Thrones: The Complete Collection, a box set containing all eight seasons of the show, as well as an exclusive reunion special hosted by Conan O’Brien and the making-of documentary Game Of Thrones: The Last Watch, all contained in the nine nifty die-cut slipcovers you can see above.



Much like the Game itself, there can only be on e winner in our giveaway, but the similarities stop there. (We won’t murder your entire family if your email isn’t chosen—we promise!) We’re giving away a Game Of Thrones: The Complete Collection box set (retail value: $250) to one lucky winner who emails us at avcontests@theonion.com with the subject line “And now my watch begins” and their full U.S. mailing address (sorry, no P.O. boxes) by 3 p.m. CT this afternoon, December 3, 2019. We’ll randomly select a winner shortly afterwards and notify them by email.

Game Of Thrones: The Complete Collection is out today.

Photo : HBO Home Entertainment