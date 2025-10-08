Zach Bryan distances himself from "both sides of the aisle" after right-wing backlash

Zach Bryan is clarifying his intentions with his song “Bad News,” a snippet of which he posted to Instagram last week. Though the lyrics he shared appeared to be anti-ICE and lamented the “fading of the red white and blue,” Bryan distanced himself from any “side” of the political debate. (Remember “Rich Men North Of Richmond“?) He, himself, is on “neither of these radical sides,” the country singer promised.

In the statement shared to his Instagram Story (via Deadline), Bryan explained that he had written the song months ago and even shared a snippet online months ago, presumably to deny having shared the latest snippet in response to any one particular current event. He doesn’t seem to want his song swept up in any “divisive” narrative (though surely he realized name-dropping ICE was going to cause a stir). “This song is about how much I love this country and everyone in it more than anything. When you hear the rest of the song, you will understand the full context that hits on both sides of the aisle. Everyone using this now as a weapon is only proving how devastatingly divided we all are. We need to find our way back,” the Navy veteran wrote. “I served this country, I love this country, and the song itself is about all of us coming out of this divided space. I wasn’t speaking as a politician or some greater-than-thou asshole, just a 29-year-old man who is just as confused as everyone else.”

The response to the brief snippet “makes me not only embarrassed but kind of scared,” Bryan admitted. “Left wing or right wing we’re all one bird and American. To be clear I’m on neither of these radical sides. To all those disappointed in me on either side of whatever you believe in just know I’m trying my best too and we all say things that are misconstrued sometimes. Everyone have a great day and I love each and every one of ya!!!”

The “Bad News” snippet caused a stir with MAGA-affiliated fans, the Department of Homeland Security, and even the White House. In a statement to Newsweek littered with references to the artist’s music (we’ll say it again, it’s fan behavior), a White House spokesperson said, “While Zach Bryan wants to Open the Gates to criminal illegal aliens and has Condemned heroic ICE officers, Something in the Orange tells me a majority of Americans disagree with him and support President Trump’s great American Revival. Godspeed, Zach!”

The controversy comes after a summer of Bryan making headlines for beefing with other country artists. In a follow-up post to his statement, the singer-songwriter admitted the heightened scrutiny has been difficult, “and it’s so hard to see where my bearings even are anymore,” he wrote. “I am SO proud to have served in a country where we can all speak freely and converse amongst each other without getting doxxed or accosted on the internet or worse; the violence and heartbreak we’ve faced in the last few months!” he concluded. “God speed ol sons I’m out.”