Ariana Grande joins the White House's enemies list The "Thank U, Next" singer wondered whether Trump voters were getting what they voted for. The White House told her to "save her tears."

Ariana Grande has found herself on the White House’s “not nice” list after she shared a series of questions on her Instagram Stories, asking Trump voters whether they got what they voted for. The “Dangerous Woman” singer reshared a post by makeup artist Matt Bernstein addressed to Trump voters. It reads: “It’s been 250 days. Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for all of us—has your life gotten better? Have your groceries gotten cheaper? Has your health insurance premium gone down? Has your work/life balance improved? Can you take a vacation yet? Are you happier? Has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?”