The "Thank U, Next" singer wondered whether Trump voters were getting what they voted for. The White House told her to "save her tears."

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  September 29, 2025 | 10:08pm
Screenshot: YouTube
Ariana Grande joins the White House's enemies list

Ariana Grande has found herself on the White House’s “not nice” list after she shared a series of questions on her Instagram Stories, asking Trump voters whether they got what they voted for. The “Dangerous Woman” singer reshared a post by makeup artist Matt Bernstein addressed to Trump voters. It reads: “It’s been 250 days. Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for all of us—has your life gotten better? Have your groceries gotten cheaper? Has your health insurance premium gone down? Has your work/life balance improved? Can you take a vacation yet? Are you happier? Has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?”

The White House wasted no time in not answering any of those questions. Instead, it released a statement to TMZ. “Save your tears, Ariana,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said, “because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments. He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande’s concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!”

Just like magic, Hamburger Helper sales have risen 14.5 percent since last August because grocery prices continue rising. Meanwhile, the Trump family has made $3.4 billion from his presidency, and the CEO of Live Nation and Ticketmaster stated that concert tickets were “underpriced” earlier this month. Abra cadabra.

 
