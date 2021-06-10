Zack Snyder Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Following the release of his mythic, and so very long, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the director and Netflix wasted no time capitalizing on the release. Roughly two months after the debut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Grey, Snyder and Netflix released Army Of The Dead to some surprisingly positive reviews, compared with the reviews he received for his DC films. Unlike Warner Bros., Netflix is standing by Snyder for the time being.

As part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, the company announced Snyder’s next project: Twilight Of The Gods, a “Norse mythology-inspired” series that gives Snyder some leeway to play Thor, Loki, and Odin without stepping foot into Disneyland.



“It’s my take on Norse mythology,” said Snyder during the Geeked Week live stream. “It’s just going to be unlike anything you’ve seen. In animation, we can do anything we want so fun and fun for all of us. The creatives involved have just been going nuts.”

Not much is known about the show; Netflix has only released a cast list.



Synder’s Gods include Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid, Stuart Martin as Leif, Pilous Asbæk as Thor, John Noble as Odin, Paterson Joseph as Loki, Kristopher Hivju as Andvari, Peter Stormare as Ulfr, R a hul K ohli as Egill, and Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel.

Netflix is billing the show as an “anime series;” though that can mean almost anything. We haven’t seen anything other than a cast, so we cannot comment on the animation style. We also can’t comment on how many of the owls of Ga’hoole will make their way into the show, but rest assured, as long as there’s Zack Snyder news to report, we’ll be there.