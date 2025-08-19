Zack Snyder to take his Last Photograph with new war movie

Snyder's war film Last Photograph is a misnomer. It's actually a collection of many last photographs played at 24 frames a second.

August 19, 2025
Zack Snyder is heading to war. For his next film, Snyder’s taking a break from skin-tight superhero garb and slow-motion space operas to make a war movie called The Last Photograph, per Deadline. While Snyder’s last photograph has long been on the minds of his haters, the director has been trying to make his Last Photograph for years. Oftentimes, it was creating more fantastical, comic-inspired photographs that got in the way. But Last Photograph inches toward reality as Snyder casts two Rebel Moon veterans, Stuart Martin and Fra Fee, to lead the movie. Frequent Snyder scribe Kurt Johnstad (300, Rebel Moon) will pen the screenplay based on a story by the director. Last Photograph follows an ex-DEA agent’s search for his niece and nephew, who disappeared after their parents’ murder. With the help of a washed-up war photographer, the only person who can identify the killer, he heads to South America and into the heart of darkness. Fingers crossed that the war photographer snapped a picture of the killer.

Snyder, who has spent the better part of 20 years making superhero and sci-fi tentpoles, sounds excited to be able to hold a camera again. “The idea of taking camera in hand and simply making a movie in an intimate way is very appealing to me,” Snyder said. “The Last Photograph  is a meditation of life and death, embodying some of the trials that I have experienced in my own life and the exploration of those ideas  through image making.” The Last Photograph continues Snyder’s recent move toward more tactile and grounded work. Earlier this year, he announced that he was working with UFC President Dana White and the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, Turki Alalshikh, to make an MMA movie called Brawler. In addition to single-handedly keeping the spirit of Spike TV alive on screen, he’s also developing a film about the LAPD for Netflix.

 
