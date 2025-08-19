Zack Snyder to take his Last Photograph with new war movie Snyder's war film Last Photograph is a misnomer. It's actually a collection of many last photographs played at 24 frames a second.

Zack Snyder is heading to war. For his next film, Snyder’s taking a break from skin-tight superhero garb and slow-motion space operas to make a war movie called The Last Photograph, per Deadline. While Snyder’s last photograph has long been on the minds of his haters, the director has been trying to make his Last Photograph for years. Oftentimes, it was creating more fantastical, comic-inspired photographs that got in the way. But Last Photograph inches toward reality as Snyder casts two Rebel Moon veterans, Stuart Martin and Fra Fee, to lead the movie. Frequent Snyder scribe Kurt Johnstad (300, Rebel Moon) will pen the screenplay based on a story by the director. Last Photograph follows an ex-DEA agent’s search for his niece and nephew, who disappeared after their parents’ murder. With the help of a washed-up war photographer, the only person who can identify the killer, he heads to South America and into the heart of darkness. Fingers crossed that the war photographer snapped a picture of the killer.