Despite what you may hear elsewhere, The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild is the best game Nintendo has ever released that isn’t Kirby Super Star (the best game ever made), so the hype train has been running at a feverish pace for its long-awaited sequel—which was announced in 2019 and didn’t get a proper trailer of any sort until last year. After another year of relative silence, Nintendo has returned with some more information about the Breath Of The Wild sequel. Not a ton of information, mind you, but it’s pretty good as far as scraps go.

The big headline, as indicated by the headline you see up above, is that the game now has an official title that isn’t Breath Of The Wild 2 (since Zelda games rarely have numbered sequels, even the ones that are direct sequels like Majora’s Mask). The game is now The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, and though the teaser Nintendo put out today doesn’t explicitly say so, we’re going to assume it’s “tears” as in crying and not “tears” as in “he rips the paper” (if only because the former makes a lot more sense and because Link doesn’t rip any paper in the trailer).

Advertisement

Speaking of the trailer, it shows a little more of the sky world floating above BOTW’s Hyrule, plus some falling, climbing, and riding on a Green Goblin glider of some kind. The teaser also ended on a release date: 5/12/23. That’s six years after the release of BOTW, and therefore also six years after the release of the Nintendo Switch, so if Nintendo wants to finally release the similarly long-awaited Super Switch successor (or whatever they call it), that seems like a good excuse for it. Either way, we hope this new game brings back Tingle. It’s been too long since we saw that little creep.