The Legend Of Zelda: The Breath Of The Wild sequel trailer Screenshot : Nintendo

It’s been five years since Nintendo released, what some consider, one of the greatest video games ever made: The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. Surely, players can decide that for themselves, but the game left its fans clamoring for more. Extensions and DLC will not do—only more Link, more adventure, and a whole new story to explore.

So in 2019, Nintendo gave in and announced a direct sequel to the game. It was a surprise, for sure, because Nintendo usually prefers to start a new chronology in the convoluted Zelda mythology. Nevertheless, a Breath Of The Wild sequel is coming, and according to Nintendo, it’s coming next year. To prove it, the House of Mario released a trailer for the game as part of their E3 Nintendo Direct video.



The game will pick up where the last one left off, albeit on floating islands in the sky by the looks of things. Link falls, floats, and drips his way around these sky kingdoms, with gameplay, weapons, and enemies that players of the first game will recognize, including Ganondorf, at least judging by the rebuilt castle in the trailer.



As of now, Nintendo says the game will hit shelves in 2022. In the meantime, the company is prepping the release of another Zelda game, The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword, an HD remaster of the Wii game that often gets forgotten. Although, the new version does away with the awkward controls of the original, which required a special controller. Skyward Sword for the Switch will use the traditional joy con and will be available on July 16.



Nintendo had a lot of goodies in today’s announcement, including a new 2D Metroid. But as the game approaches, it’s important to remember: Zelda is the boy.