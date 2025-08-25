Charli xcx's Hollywood takeover officially begins in 100 Nights Of Hero teaser

Maika Monroe, Emma Corrin, and Nicholas Galitzine also star in the twisted fairytale.

By Emma Keates  |  August 25, 2025 | 4:56pm
Photo: IFC
Film News 100 nights of hero
Charli xcx's Hollywood takeover officially begins in 100 Nights Of Hero teaser

Director Julia Jackman might have taken some inspiration from Charli xcx’s “360” video when she assembled her own squad of hot, buzzy names to take a seat around the table for 100 Nights Of Hero. Some of those it girls (and boys) include Maika Monroe, Emma Corrin, Nicholas Galitzine, Felicity Jones, Amir El-Masry, Richard E. Grant, and Charli xcx herself, who kicks off her attempted takeover of Hollywood with the new, fantastical trailer. (Get used to seeing the pop star’s face on the big screen. She’s booked in at least five other films coming down the pike.)

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Galitzine, who plays devious house guest Manfred, describes 100 Nights Of Hero as “an otherworldly fairytale about true love and those who come between it.” This isn’t a sweet childhood bedtime story, however; 100 Nights Of Hero seems to air a lot closer to the darkness of the Brothers Grimm or even The Princess Bride. “If I see not even a hint of pregnancy after 101 nights… you will not see next spring,” an imposing, masked Grant threatens to his wife, Cherry (Monroe), and an assembled group of men and women before Cherry’s maid, the titular Hero (Corrin), quips that that number is “very specific.” All the best fairytales have to have some arbitrary rule like this, after all.

The true conflict seems to kick in when Galitzine’s Manfred arrives to throw the “delicate dynamic between a neglectful husband, his innocent bride Cherry, and their devoted maid Hero… into chaos,” per the film’s logline. 

Even if the fantasy world they’re living in can be a bit tense at times, it sounds like the cast had fun on set. “Films like this are the reason I love my job,” Corrin also told EW. “[Jackman] has brought the beloved graphic novel (by Isabel Greenberg) to the screen with so much feeling, heart, and vision. Who doesn’t love an imaginary medieval world? Especially one containing Maika Monroe, Nick Galitzine, and Charli xcx.”

It’s unclear exactly what Charli’s role in all of this will be; all we know from the trailer is that she plays the lyre. We do know a bit more about her role behind-the-scenes, however. “They ‘forced’ me to do TikToks,” Galitzine said of the casts’ off-camera antics. “We did Charli’s ‘Apple’ dance.” Maybe that was the cure to surviving the 101 nights all along. We’ll see when 100 Nights Of Hero premieres December 5 in theaters. 

 
Join the discussion...
 