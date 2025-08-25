Charli xcx's Hollywood takeover officially begins in 100 Nights Of Hero teaser Maika Monroe, Emma Corrin, and Nicholas Galitzine also star in the twisted fairytale.

Director Julia Jackman might have taken some inspiration from Charli xcx’s “360” video when she assembled her own squad of hot, buzzy names to take a seat around the table for 100 Nights Of Hero. Some of those it girls (and boys) include Maika Monroe, Emma Corrin, Nicholas Galitzine, Felicity Jones, Amir El-Masry, Richard E. Grant, and Charli xcx herself, who kicks off her attempted takeover of Hollywood with the new, fantastical trailer. (Get used to seeing the pop star’s face on the big screen. She’s booked in at least five other films coming down the pike.)

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Galitzine, who plays devious house guest Manfred, describes 100 Nights Of Hero as “an otherworldly fairytale about true love and those who come between it.” This isn’t a sweet childhood bedtime story, however; 100 Nights Of Hero seems to air a lot closer to the darkness of the Brothers Grimm or even The Princess Bride. “If I see not even a hint of pregnancy after 101 nights… you will not see next spring,” an imposing, masked Grant threatens to his wife, Cherry (Monroe), and an assembled group of men and women before Cherry’s maid, the titular Hero (Corrin), quips that that number is “very specific.” All the best fairytales have to have some arbitrary rule like this, after all.