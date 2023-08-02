11 movies to check out on Netflix in August 2023

If you have been missing Adam Sandler, Netflix is doing you a solid in August with the premiere of the Sammi Cohen-directed comedy You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. The movie, based on the 2007 young-adult novel of the same name by Fiona Rosenbloom, is about two young female friends whose plans for having epic bat mitzvahs go awry when they fight for the attention of the same boy. Adam Sandler’s real-life daughter, Sunny, plays his on-screen daughter in the movie, which also stars Adam’s other daughter, Sadie, as well as his wife, Jackie. Got Sandler? Netflix sure does!