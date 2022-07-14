One of the biggest moments in any young Jewish girl’s life is her star-studded bat mitzvah (featuring performances by Halsey and Charlie Puth, of course), which happens just a few months before she starts production on a film about a different young Jewish girl’s coming of age with her entire, very famous family.

At least, that’s how life goes if you’re Sunny Sandler, Adam Sandler’s daughter. The entire Sandler clan (including Sandler’s wife, Jackie, and other daughter, Sadie) are set to star in the upcoming Netflix film, You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!, which is, ironically, exactly what Sunny told us when we tried to RSVP to hers.

Sandler’s Uncut Gems co-star, Idina Menzel, will also star in the film, along with SNL’s Sarah Sherman and Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights).

You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah! is based on Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 YA novel of the same (deliciously catty) name. The story follows 13-year-old Stacey Friedman as she prepares for her perfect day. Her well-laid plans–and guest list— are dramatically altered, however, when she catches her best friend, Lydia Katz, kissing mega-crush Andy Goldfarb.

The novel also features a scene in which Stacey is cut out of a coveted BCBG dress in a mall dressing room, which has stuck with this particular author to this day (shudder). Bat mitzvahs are an endless well of cringe comedy, as we saw to brilliant effect in the recent season of Pen15, and we can’t wait to see what kind of magic Sandler creates out of this rich source material.

You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah! is the latest project to come out of Netflix’s partnership with Sandler and his Happy Madison productions. The film will be directed by Sammi Cohen (Crush) from a screenplay by Alison Peck (Work It). Sandler is producing the film with Happy Madison executive Tim Herlihy and Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz. Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull and Kevin Grady are also executive producing for Happy Madison.

No word on release date yet, but we know we’ll be anxiously checking our mailboxes for an invite as soon as they go out.

