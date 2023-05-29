June marks a big moment for Netflix: it’s the first full month with the streaming platform’s new draconian rules on password sharing and a new pricing structure for users who want to share their passwords with family members or friends who live outside of their household. So for your elderly aunt, your ex-roommate who left on good terms and your kid brother in his freshman year of college, now’s the time to bulk up on the streamer’s June offerings before they’ll have to get their own damn account. Among the new additions this June are the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s finest turn as a cyborg from the future in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Naomi Watts in the horror hit The Ring, and David Lynch’s troubled but fascinating 1984 film adaptation of Dune starring Kyle MacLachlan.
Dune (Available June 1)
The 1965 Frank Herbert novel Dune had a long and difficult journey to the big screen. Various people—including Arthur P. Jacobs, Alejandro Jodorowsky, and Ridley Scott—tried to bring their vision to the screen before David Lynch’s Dune was released in 1984. The movie, about a distant desert planet where a precious spice is mined, bombed at the box office, and Lynch even removed his name from various subsequent cuts of the film. Despite this, the movie, which stars Kyle MacLachlan as Paul Atreides, Sting as Feyd-Rautha, and a bunch of giant sand worms, has developed a cult following. If you’re anticipating Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two this fall, you may want to check out Lynch’s sometimes surreal take on the material, flawed though it may be.
End Of Days (Available June 1)
Since Netflix is releasing a three-part documentary about Arnold Schwarzenegger in June, it’s no surprise that the streaming service is also adding some Schwarzenegger films to its schedule. One that you may not be familiar with is 1999’s End Of Days, in which Schwarzenegger plays an ex-cop who must stop Satan from taking a bride in New York City. End Of Days is one of a slew of a movies released at the end of the 20th century that capitalized on our collective Y2K fears. No, the action-horror movie also starring Gabriel Byrne and Robin Tunney is not exactly heaven-sent, but it features a rare emotional performance by Schwarzenegger that his fans may want to check out.
Groundhog Day (Available June 1)
1993’s Groundhog Day is the granddaddy of the time-loop movies and TV shows that followed it, such as Happy Death Day, Source Code, Edge Of Tomorrow, and Russian Doll. In Groundhog Day, Bill Murray plays a narcissistic Pittsburgh weatherman who travels to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to cover the annual Groundhog Day festivities in this Harold Ramis-directed comedy co-starring Andie MacDowell. Groundhog Day arrives on Netflix in June in celebration of the movie’s 30th anniversary this year.
The Italian Job (Available June 1)
The Italian Job is a remake of the 1969 British film of the same name starring Michael Caine. F. Gary Gray directed the 2003 heist film with an ensemble cast including Mark Wahlberg (who plays the team leader and master thief), Charlize Theron, Edward Norton, Seth Green, Jason Statham, Donald Sutherland, Mos Def, and Franky G. The well-received remake celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
Jarhead (Available June 1)
Jarhead is a 2005 biographical war drama based on a 2003 memoir of the same name by U.S. Marine Anthony Swofford. Jake Gyllenhaal plays Swofford, a Gulf War sniper who struggles psychologically with a sense of isolation and boredom while troubles mount back home. The Sam Mendes-directed movie also starring Peter Sarsgaard, Lucas Black, and Jamie Foxx, arrives on Netflix just in time for the 20th anniversary of Swofford’s memoir.
The Ring (Available June 1)
The success of 2002’s The Ring paved the way for other American remakes of Japanese horror films, including The Grudge and Dark Water. The Gore Verbinski-directed The Ring stars Naomi Watts as a journalist investigating a mysterious videotape that seems to kill people who watch it exactly one week after viewing it. The movie inspired The Ring Two, also starring Watts and the little demon girl named Samara who died in a well and is pretty angry about it. If you’re feeling nostalgic for J-horror remakes, The Ring remains the one to rule them all.
Spider-Man (Available June 1)
Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man starring Tobey Maguire is over two decades old and several other actors have played Spidey on-screen since the original Raimi trilogy. Still, since both Maguire and Willem Dafoe reprised their roles as Spider-Man and the Green Goblin, respectively, in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, a whole new generation has become interested in the Spidey universe created by Raimi. With the animated Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse arriving in theaters shortly, fans may want revisit the superhero’s first big-screen adventure.
Spider-Man 2 (Available June 1)
Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 starring Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, and Alfred Molina is arguably not only the best Spider-Man movie to date, but one of the best superhero movies of all time. In the acclaimed 2004 sequel, Spider-Man faces off against Doctor Octopus (Molina), who also appears alongside Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home. So there’s one good thing about the multiverse; it’s linked the events of all three Raimi Spider-Man movies to the modern-day Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Spider-Man 3 (Available June 1)
Spider-Man 3 is generally regarded as the weakest link in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. People poke fun at the emo-Peter Parker dance sequence and criticized that the three central villains—James Franco’s New Goblin, Thomas Hayden Church’s Sandman, and Topher Grace’s Venom—collectively aren’t as compelling as the previous movie’s Doc Ock. All of this may be true, but many fans would still rather watch any Raimi Spider-Man movie than a new Shazam or Suicide Squad. So maybe Spider-Man 3 deserves a second chance?
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (Available June 1)
Most fans will agree that James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day is not only superior to the 1984 original, but is the best movie in the entire franchise. Arnold Schwarzenegger again plays a T-800 cyborg who is sent back through time to protect John Connor (Edward Furlong) from a shape-shifting T-1000 made of liquid metal. Linda Hamilton reprises her role as John’s mother, Sarah, except this time she is buff and ready to kick cyborg butt back to the future. The 1991 summer blockbuster featured groundbreaking CGI, most of which still holds up today.
We’re The Millers (Available June 1)
The crime comedy We’re The Millers starring Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, Will Poulter, Nick Offerman, Kathryn Hahn, and Ed Helms is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Sudeikis plays a low-level drug dealer who assembles a fake family as part of his scheme to move a large amount of weed across the border into the U.S. from Mexico. Although a lot of critics didn’t get the movie’s sense of humor, the modestly budgeted flick ended up grossing over $270 million worldwide. Someone out there got the joke!