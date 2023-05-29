June marks a big moment for Netflix: it’s the first full month with the streaming platform’s new draconian rules on password sharing and a new pricing structure for users who want to share their passwords with family members or friends who live outside of their household. So for your elderly aunt, your ex-roommate who left on good terms and your kid brother in his freshman year of college, now’s the time to bulk up on the streamer’s June offerings before they’ll have to get their own damn account. Among the new additions this June are the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s finest turn as a cyborg from the future in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Naomi Watts in the horror hit The Ring, and David Lynch’s troubled but fascinating 1984 film adaptation of Dune starring Kyle MacLachlan.