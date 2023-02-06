12.4 million people tuned in to watch the Grammys snub Beyoncé

Congratulations to the Grammys, who are taking Ls to their credibility and turning them into Ws.

The Grammys, which seemingly pissed off music fans from sea to shining sea over its perceived disrespect for the President of Music, Beyoncé G. Knowles, saw its largest audience since 2020 last night. More than 12.4 million people tuned in to watch the Recording Academy screw up the easiest job in the world: Giving Beyoncé a trophy for the album that everyone really liked. Per Variety, that’s a 30% increase from 2020, but it was still less than half of the audience that watched them snub Beyoncé for Album Of The Year in 2017.

Still, t he numbers were much better than last year by about 3 million. 2022 served as the first in-person Grammys since the beginning of the pandemic but failed to reach these highs , presumably because Beyoncé wasn’t in contention to be overlooked . O nly about 9 million people watched Trevor Noah fawn over celebrities and Louis CK win Best Comedy Album last year. Thankfully, the tradition of showering accolades upon supposedly “silenced” comedians continued unabated.

12 million viewers is also a heck of a lot more than the Golden Globes this year, which raked in about half the viewers as the Grammys. This is probably due to the Recording Academy’s decision to include musical performances and overt Satanism. If you need a ratings boost, look no further than the Prince Of Darkness, Lucifer T. Devil, who clearly helped put the Grammys over the hump. This would also account for why the Grammys snubbed Beyoncé for Harry Styles, whose win now comes with a great asterisk on it.

The show was also a win for Paramount+, which saw its biggest live-streaming numbers in history. The Grammys was a major talking point online, where the “broadcast hit 66 billion potential impressions.” Part of that is likely due to people tweeting, “C’mon,” “how can they do this to her again,” and “Harry Styles???”