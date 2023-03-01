12 movies to check out on Hulu this March

Sure, Elizabeth Banks is our favorite new cult director, thanks to Cocaine Bear, but let’s also salute her talents as an actress by watching her career-best performance in Call Jane, one of the notable films dropping onto Hulu in March. There’s also the culinary horror film, Flux Gourmet, the vomitously funny Oscar nominee, Triangle Of Sadness, and Keira Knightley’s new historical drama, Boston Strangler. So without further ado (or, maybe, without further Hulu), here are the 12 titles streaming on Hulu this month that caught our eye.