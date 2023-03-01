12 movies to check out on Hulu this March

Watch This

12 movies to check out on Hulu this March

A comedy so funny it'll make you vomit, a culinary horror film starring Gwendoline Christie, and a new Boston Strangler lead Hulu's new titles

By
Robert DeSalvo
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
(L-R:) Official Competition (Screenshot: IFC Films/YouTube), Call Jane (Screenshot: Roadside Attractions/YouTube), Triangle of Sadness (Screenshot: Neon/YouTube)
(L-R:) Official Competition (Screenshot: IFC Films/YouTube), Call Jane (Screenshot: Roadside Attractions/YouTube), Triangle of Sadness (Screenshot: Neon/YouTube)
Graphic: AVClub

Sure, Elizabeth Banks is our favorite new cult director, thanks to Cocaine Bear, but let’s also salute her talents as an actress by watching her career-best performance in Call Jane, one of the notable films dropping onto Hulu in March. There’s also the culinary horror film, Flux Gourmet, the vomitously funny Oscar nominee, Triangle Of Sadness, and Keira Knightley’s new historical drama, Boston Strangler. So without further ado (or, maybe, without further Hulu), here are the 12 titles streaming on Hulu this month that caught our eye.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 14

Next Exit (2022, available March 2)

Next Exit (2022, available March 2)

Next Exit - Official Trailer | Starring Katie Parker, Rahul Kohli

Katie Parker plays a research scientist who proves that she can track people through the afterlife in Next Exit, a sci-fi road trip movie directed by Mali Elfman and costarring iZombie alums Rahul Kohli and Rose McIver. This exploration about the meaning of life scored highly with critics.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 14

Triangle Of Sadness (2022, available March 3)

Triangle Of Sadness (2022, available March 3)

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS - Official Trailer - In Theaters October 7

Ruben Östlund directed the Palme d’Or winner Triangle Of Sadness, about a voyage on a luxury cruise liner for the megarich that ends in disaster (and buckets of vomit), with the survivors fighting for survival on a deserted island. Woody Harrelson is on board (and a scene stealer) for this comedy as the ship’s unhinged captain. The cast also includes Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean Kriek, Dolly De Leon and Iris Berben. Triangle Of Sadness was nominated for three Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 14

The Inhabitant (2022, available March 9)

The Inhabitant (2022, available March 9)

The Inhabitant (2022 Movie) - Official Trailer - Dermot Mulroney, Leslie Bibb, Odessa A’zion

In The Inhabitant, Odessa A’Zion (Hellraiser) plays a modern-day descendant of Lizzie Borden who’s suffering from paranoid visions as the bodies pile up in her small town. This horror mystery-thriller, directed by Jarren Lauder, scored high with critics and even higher with audiences. The film also stars Dermot Mulroney and Leslie Bibb.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 14

Watcher (2022, available March 10)

Watcher (2022, available March 10)

WATCHER Official Trailer (2022)

Modern-day scream queen and It Follows actress Maika Monroe stars in Watcher, a nail-biter directed by Chloe Okuno. Monroe plays Julia, an actress who moves to a new city with her boyfriend and notices that a stranger is watching her from an apartment across the street. Karl Glusman and Burn Gorman round out the cast of this well-reviewed R-rated mystery-thriller.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 14

Changeland (2019, available March 15)

Changeland (2019, available March 15)

CHANGELAND Official Trailer (2019) Seth Green, Macaulay Culkin Movie

Seth Green makes his feature writing and directorial debut with the comedy-drama Changeland. Green stars as a man whose wife cheats on him, prompting him to take off to Thailand and meet up with his best friend (Breckin Meyer) for a wild adventure. Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin and Clare Grant also appear in the R-rated Gravitas Ventures film.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 14

Flux Gourmet (2022, available March 15)

Flux Gourmet (2022, available March 15)

Flux Gourmet - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Midnight

Well, you can’t say that Flux Gourmet is just another run-of-the-mill horror flick. Directed by Peter Strickland, the acclaimed horror/black comedy starring Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie, Fatma Mohamed and Ariane Labed is about a threesome of experimental performance artists known for their “sonic catering” (extracting bizarre sounds from different foods) who stay at a remote artistic institution where their day-to-day activities are documented by a journalist who gets too involved in their fringe art experiment.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 14

In the Fade (2017, available March 15)

In the Fade (2017, available March 15)

In The Fade - Official Trailer

In The Fade stars Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds) as a woman whose life is shattered after a couple of neo-Nazis kill her husband and young son in a bomb attack. Her hunger for justice pushes her to the limit as the suspects face a trial for murder in this German-language mystery-thriller directed by Fatih Akin.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 14

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018, available March 16)

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018, available March 16)

I THINK WE’RE ALONE NOW Official Trailer (NEW 2018) Peter Dinklage, Elle Fanning Sci Fi Movie HD

Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage plays Del, a man who thinks he is alone in the world after humanity is wiped out, in I Think We’re Alone Now, a sci-fi drama directed by Reed Morano. Del’s solitude is shattered when Grace (Elle Fanning), a stranger with questionable motives and history, appears out of nowhere and wants to stay.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 14

Official Competition (2021, available March 16)

Official Competition (2021, available March 16)

Official Competition: Trailer | Starring Penélope Cruz & Antonio Banderas | IFC Films

Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas star in Official Competition as egomaniacal actors who are talked into making a movie together by a millionaire. This Spanish-language comedy-drama has something to say about extreme wealth and pride. The highly acclaimed film also stars Oscar Martínez.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 14

Boston Strangler (2023, available March 17)

Boston Strangler (2023, available March 17)

Boston Strangler | Official Trailer | Hulu

Keira Knightley expertly loses her British accent to play an intrepid American reporter who must overcome the sexism of the 1960s to close in on a notorious serial killer in Boston Strangler. The Hulu Original, coproduced by Ridley Scott and directed by Matt Ruskin, also stars Carrie Coon, David Dastmalchian and Robert John Burke.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 14

Call Jane (2022, available March 23)

Call Jane (2022, available March 23)

Call Jane | Official Trailer | In Theaters October 28

Set in Chicago in 1968, Call Jane is about a housewife named Joy (Elizabeth Banks) who learns that her pregnancy is threatening her life. Unable to get help from the male-dominated medical establishment, Joy turns to two visionary women (played by Sigourney Weaver and Wunmi Mosaku) to fight not only for her life but for women’s right to choose with regard to abortions and medical decisions about their bodies.

Advertisement

13 / 14

Rye Lane (2023, available March 31)

Rye Lane (2023, available March 31)

Rye Lane | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures UK

One of the breakout hits of the most recent Sundance Film Festival, Raine Allen-Miller’s South London-set rom-com, Rye Lane, gives a droll and stylish British spin on a well-worn genre. David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah play young Londoners who meet-cute in a unisex bathroom (so you know already we’re in fresh, youthful and fun territory) and, over the course of one day, lament their respective recent breakups and learn to love again. Rye Lane is a brisk and jolting shot of comedic energy with a great sense of place that’ll restore your faith in the romcom while introducing us to a director and a cast with bright futures ahead.

Advertisement

14 / 14