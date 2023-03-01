12 movies to check out on Hulu this March

Sure, Elizabeth Banks is our favorite new cult director, thanks to Cocaine Bear, but let’s also salute her talents as an actress by watching her career-best performance in Call Jane, one of the notable films dropping onto Hulu in March. There’s also the culinary horror film, Flux Gourmet, the vomitously funny Oscar nominee, Triangle Of Sadness, and Keira Knightley’s new historical drama, Boston Strangler. So without further ado (or, maybe, without further Hulu), here are the 12 titles streaming on Hulu this month that caught our eye.
Next Exit (2022, available March 2)
Katie Parker plays a research scientist who proves that she can track people through the afterlife in Next Exit, a sci-fi road trip movie directed by Mali Elfman and costarring iZombie alums Rahul Kohli and Rose McIver. This exploration about the meaning of life scored highly with critics.
Triangle Of Sadness (2022, available March 3)
Ruben Östlund directed the Palme d’Or winner Triangle Of Sadness, about a voyage on a luxury cruise liner for the megarich that ends in disaster (and buckets of vomit), with the survivors fighting for survival on a deserted island. Woody Harrelson is on board (and a scene stealer) for this comedy as the ship’s unhinged captain. The cast also includes Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean Kriek, Dolly De Leon and Iris Berben. Triangle Of Sadness was nominated for three Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.
The Inhabitant (2022, available March 9)
In The Inhabitant, Odessa A’Zion (Hellraiser) plays a modern-day descendant of Lizzie Borden who’s suffering from paranoid visions as the bodies pile up in her small town. This horror mystery-thriller, directed by Jarren Lauder, scored high with critics and even higher with audiences. The film also stars Dermot Mulroney and Leslie Bibb.
Watcher (2022, available March 10)
Modern-day scream queen and It Follows actress Maika Monroe stars in Watcher, a nail-biter directed by Chloe Okuno. Monroe plays Julia, an actress who moves to a new city with her boyfriend and notices that a stranger is watching her from an apartment across the street. Karl Glusman and Burn Gorman round out the cast of this well-reviewed R-rated mystery-thriller.
Changeland (2019, available March 15)
Seth Green makes his feature writing and directorial debut with the comedy-drama Changeland. Green stars as a man whose wife cheats on him, prompting him to take off to Thailand and meet up with his best friend (Breckin Meyer) for a wild adventure. Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin and Clare Grant also appear in the R-rated Gravitas Ventures film.
Flux Gourmet (2022, available March 15)
Well, you can’t say that Flux Gourmet is just another run-of-the-mill horror flick. Directed by Peter Strickland, the acclaimed horror/black comedy starring Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie, Fatma Mohamed and Ariane Labed is about a threesome of experimental performance artists known for their “sonic catering” (extracting bizarre sounds from different foods) who stay at a remote artistic institution where their day-to-day activities are documented by a journalist who gets too involved in their fringe art experiment.
In the Fade (2017, available March 15)
In The Fade stars Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds) as a woman whose life is shattered after a couple of neo-Nazis kill her husband and young son in a bomb attack. Her hunger for justice pushes her to the limit as the suspects face a trial for murder in this German-language mystery-thriller directed by Fatih Akin.
I Think We’re Alone Now (2018, available March 16)
Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage plays Del, a man who thinks he is alone in the world after humanity is wiped out, in I Think We’re Alone Now, a sci-fi drama directed by Reed Morano. Del’s solitude is shattered when Grace (Elle Fanning), a stranger with questionable motives and history, appears out of nowhere and wants to stay.
Official Competition (2021, available March 16)
Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas star in Official Competition as egomaniacal actors who are talked into making a movie together by a millionaire. This Spanish-language comedy-drama has something to say about extreme wealth and pride. The highly acclaimed film also stars Oscar Martínez.
Boston Strangler (2023, available March 17)
Keira Knightley expertly loses her British accent to play an intrepid American reporter who must overcome the sexism of the 1960s to close in on a notorious serial killer in Boston Strangler. The Hulu Original, coproduced by Ridley Scott and directed by Matt Ruskin, also stars Carrie Coon, David Dastmalchian and Robert John Burke.
Call Jane (2022, available March 23)
Set in Chicago in 1968, Call Jane is about a housewife named Joy (Elizabeth Banks) who learns that her pregnancy is threatening her life. Unable to get help from the male-dominated medical establishment, Joy turns to two visionary women (played by Sigourney Weaver and Wunmi Mosaku) to fight not only for her life but for women’s right to choose with regard to abortions and medical decisions about their bodies.
Rye Lane (2023, available March 31)
One of the breakout hits of the most recent Sundance Film Festival, Raine Allen-Miller’s South London-set rom-com, Rye Lane, gives a droll and stylish British spin on a well-worn genre. David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah play young Londoners who meet-cute in a unisex bathroom (so you know already we’re in fresh, youthful and fun territory) and, over the course of one day, lament their respective recent breakups and learn to love again. Rye Lane is a brisk and jolting shot of comedic energy with a great sense of place that’ll restore your faith in the romcom while introducing us to a director and a cast with bright futures ahead.