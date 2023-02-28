Murder Mystery 2 (Available March 31)

Murder Mystery 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

That crazy, lucrative deal Adam Sandler signed with Netflix in 2015 seems downright brilliant now. As his films began to decline at the box office, Netflix saw an opening after realizing back in that same year that subscribers had spent over 2 billion hours streaming his films. Rather than buy said Sandler films from others, they simply brought him into the fold. While results have been mixed, there’ve been some solid efforts including 2019’s romantic comedy Murder Mystery starring Sandler as a New York cop who finally gets a dream vacation with his wife (Jennifer Aniston) before shenanigans take place and the couple is framed for murder. Murder Mystery 2 sees them now working as private investigators searching for a friend who was abducted at his own wedding. Look, if you don’t like Sandler or his Netflix films, that’s fine. But Murder Mystery was solid entertainment and there’s no reason to suspect Murder Mystery 2 won’t be equally fun.