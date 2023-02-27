Dazed And Confused (Available March 1)

Dazed and Confused (1993) - Official Trailer - Matthew McConaughey Movie HD

Quentin Tarantino hit the nail on the head when, in discussing some of the influences for his 2019 film Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood, he name checked 1993’s amazing Dazed And Confused as a favorite “hang out movie.” That is to say, it’s the kind of movie where, you guessed it, a bunch of characters just kind of hang out over a short period of time. Indeed, Richard Linklater’s film, influenced by the memories of his teenage years, is so well steeped in that nostalgic feeling that even people who didn’t grow up in the ’70s feel like they did.

The film kicks off on the last day of school for a group of high schoolers in Austin, Texas, circa 1976. All attend (or, in the case of Matthew McConaughey’s character Wooderson, recently attended) Lee High School. The incoming seniors can’t wait to haze the incoming freshman, including Mitch Kramer (Wiley Wiggins), who might just be cooler than the average freshman. It would take far too long to list every character in Dazed And Confused and even longer to call to mind each great scene, memorable line, or terrible haircut. It’s a flat-out masterpiece that captures the fear and energy of youth without denying the sadness inherent in having to grow up.